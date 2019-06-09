Monday, June 3-Friday, June 7
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Alice L. Adams, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamal L. Adams, 1600 block of Woodrow Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ahmal J. Alston Jr., Milwaukee, operating without a license.
Joseph C. Balderas, 1900 block of Gilson St., Racine, first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Jeramiah R. Baron, 1200 block of West Lawn Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher Edward Beaudoin, 2700 Anthony Lane, Racine, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), felony issuance of a worthless check.
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Raymond N. Biegler, 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, felony mistreatment of animals, physical abuse of child, disorderly conduct.
Destiny N. Brown, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Khalil E. Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Ave., Racine, converting a weapon to provide full-automatic fire, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Qumaire J. Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony L. Carter, 900 block of Wilson St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lisa Marie Cobb, 1100 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Gerrod R. Cotton, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Shyhein D. Davidson (a.k.a. Tank), 1000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, armed burglary, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Timothy R. Dower, 3600 block of 27th St., Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer J. Enright, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Maxwell J. Firehammer, 1400 Autumn Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel L. Fisher, 2000 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jacob E. Fox, 7600 block of 39th Ave., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams).
Joshua S. Frye, 5000 block of 18th Ave., Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M. Gaethke-Rickey, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs.
Justin P. Gentry, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Darla Audrey George, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Donald L. Goring, Winnebago, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Victor Eric Grant, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Nicole G. Hampton, Burlington, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael K. Hubbard, Milwaukee, possession of narctoic drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael J. Johann, 1900 block of Saturn Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Stevon Jones, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Maurice E. Jorden II (a.k.a. X Elliot Redboy), 6600 block of 23rd Ave., Kenosha, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Sheila I. Jourige, 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jason Andrew Judd (a.k.a. Mark Andrew Grace), 2800 block of Sunrise Road, battery to an emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeremiah C. Kleimola II, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood, possession of THC.
Genivieve E. Krause, 1500 block of Lincoln St., Racine, food stamp fraud (greater than $5,000), failure to notify of circumstances, medical assistance fraud, public assistance fraud (greater than $10,000).
Anthony M. Lentz, 2800 block of Diane Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daniel F. Lopez, 1800 block of Clayton Ave., Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ike Cornell Lyons, 900 block of 42nd St., Kenosha, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Arthur T. Mathews, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (greater than or equal to one gram), criminal damage to property.
Lisa M. Matuszewski, 2700 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tanya R. McWilliams, Waukegan, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson St., Racine, forgery.
Liza M. Miller, 100 block of Ohio St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Amber R. Nicolazzi, Caledonia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody J. Nicoleti, 2500 block of 66th St., Kenosha, criminal trespass.
Gabriel G. Ortiz, 3400 block of Republic Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
James L. Patterson III, Chicago, IL, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devereaux Patton, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Ave., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Larry D. Perkins, 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Christopher R. Pringle, Terra Alta, W. Va., false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey O. Prout, 1400 block of Lincoln St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brad D. Pusa, Oostburg, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie A. Robinson, Franksville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carlos O. Ruelas, 1700 block of Albert St., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer.
Xavier C. Scaife, 1000 block of 10th St., Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a witness.
Nicole E. Schwartz, 1300 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Edwin L. Segovia-Morales, Waukegan, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sonya R. Shosie, Genoa City, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arnold R. Silva, 1500 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, misconduct in public office, misdemeanor theft.
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio St., Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Merry Christina Starszak, Waterford, disorderly conduct.
Jeremie K. Thiel, 800 block of College Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams).
Donte D. Thomas, 9600 block of 70th St., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Trennequa L. Thompson, Milwaukee, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Travis T. Tornes, 5000 block of 29th Ave., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (greater than or equal to three grams).
Nicholas R. Tyler, 100 block of Ohio St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Adam L. Velasquez, 4900 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rickey C. Ware Jr., Sheboygan, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Eddie L. White, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, telephone harassment, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Alvin K. Williams, Milwaukee, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Mack Arthur Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua Dubois Yarbrough, 1600 block of Packard Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
