Monday, June 24- Friday, June 28
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Ericka N. Arendt, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
John L. Back, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Andrai A. Barrios, 100 block of North Milwaukee Street, Waterford, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
James L. Blackwell, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, theft, misdemeanor battery.
Steven A. Bunch, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, obstructing an officer.
Zamontae Burch, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer.
Mark R. Burgermeister, 27000 block of Waubeesee Lake Drive, Wind Lake, intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Keleaf P. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Francisco M. De Arce Ceteno, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Nancy M. Diaz, 6000 block of 12th Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft theft.
Dedrick L. Flowers, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), attempt first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony intimidation of a witness, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams).
Nicolas N. Garcia, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), possession of THC.
Trenton J. Garski, 7100 block of Deerpath Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Edward M. Gordon, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Darrion J. Gunn, 4400 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Laesia A. Gunn, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child.
Alexis A. Harris, 1800 Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Frederick D. Hill, 4900 block of 42nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Thomas Jones, Chicago, IL, uttering a forgery.
Brittany P. Kent, Genoa City, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Alize P. Kirksey, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Sara Anne Laney, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Alice M. Lecus, Franksville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Pablo Madrigal-Ochoa, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, hit and run.
Arthur J. Malacara, Caledonia, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Tanita R. Marshall, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jasmine D. Miller, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jamonte L. Mitchell, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Dillon R. Morrison, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Geryn H. Mueller, New Franken, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Francisco Munoz, 7700 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operating while intoxicated causing injury, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury.
Tiajhee Q. Nailing, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Angel Navarrete, 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ramon L. Novoa, Green Bay, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clint H. Nuttall, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr., Milwaukee, felony theft (movable property greater than $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Lesha A. Pacala, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15 and 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Heriberto Regino Jr., Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle.
Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to distribute THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donavan G. Reynolds, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine.
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phillip A. Scales, 4200 block of Canterbury Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Jerry W. Simpson, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Megan S. Stokes, 3300 block of North Buffum Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Christina Villalobos, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Dolores Villarreal, 2100 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquise D. White, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.