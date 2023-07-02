June 26-30

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Rosalean Arroyo, 1500 block of 68th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kenneth J. Atchison, 1100 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Courtney L. Balsewicz, 1800 block of Parkland Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey R. Barr, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

James R. Behm, 2900 block of 87th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass.

Eric M. Bose, 1000 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Marilyn A. Burgess, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Destiny Carrington-Mallett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Scott A. Caywood, Cudahy, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Edward C. Domenech, 3500 block of Spring Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.

Peter Goodman, 5100 block of Pine Tree Circle, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).

Jerrell Turron Heard, Gary, Indiana, felony bail jumping.

Erica E. Hoff, Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan J. Huiras, 6300 block of Newcastle Lane, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping.

Zyaire R. Johnson, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Franklin J. Jones III, 1100 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dontrell E. Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.

Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Raymond C. Najdowski, 3100 block of South Honey Lake Road, Burlington, first degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Davarius Travell Neville, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 3700 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft from person or corpse (elderly person), negligent operating of vehicle.

Vincent R. Palasz, Baraboo, Wisconsin, possession of THC.

Jacob J. Parkhill, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.

Spencer L. Parry, Northbrook, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony M. Pietsch, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Eric D. Rogers, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Timothy T. Rule, Green Bay, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Shante L. Sanders, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, attempt disarming a peace officer, bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Ronald Stovall, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.