Criminal complaints, June 22-26

Monday, June 22- Friday, June 26
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Dalon T Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Koy Allen Brixius, Kansasville, possession of THC, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jeffery S Brzezinski, Oak Creek, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trevon J Bunck, 600 block South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Corey M Carr, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory (aka Jezzy Mac) Bernard Cotton, 1100 block of David Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery.
Michael Lee Cunningham, 1700 block of Grange Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marco Antonio De Leon, 3600 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Ricky Grant, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives, exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area, child enticement, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, incest, causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, exposing intimate parts, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, felony intimidation of a victim.
Robert D Hadlock, 100 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee T Hathaway, 1600 block of Richard Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joshua A Heintz, 2400 block of Jean Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Hunter J Hernandez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy P Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Kimberly L Kearney, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing stolen property.
Sunshine K Ketchum, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joshua D Kosterman, 3500 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Erica M Kuhagen, 2100 block of Fairview Terr., Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (with a minor child in vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in vehicle).
Tameeka L Lee, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Sabas Mata, 1000 block of Blake Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Isaiah J McGlorn, 900 block of Park Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Joshua J Miller, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Demetrius M Mitchell, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon.
Clinton J Moore, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christian S Nicholson, Chicago, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jonathan R Olsen, 1100 block of Park Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Qyntavious D Parks, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Aaron M Rodefer, 300 block of South Elmwood Ave., Burlington, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Damein Russell, Justice, Ill., possession of THC.
Kristyn M Santana, 7900 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Lyle C Schmaus, 3200 block of Market Lane, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse, threat), telephone harassment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Gregory Lee Staed, 1500 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tyler J Stafford, Franksville, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Reginald A Stephenson, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tarale D Stills Jr., 400 block of Lake Ave., Racine, receiving stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fabiola Marilu Tapia, 1200 block of 12th Street, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
John E Vanhara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Kevin D Whitaker-Bradford, 2000 block of Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant, battery by prisoner.
Demecko Whitehead, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jamal S Williams, 2500 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
