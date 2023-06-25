June 19-23

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Jonathan F. Adams, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Krystal E. Alford, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Quinaysha S. Barnes, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keith Robert Brower, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), forgery, theft by acquisition of a credit card, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Novella L. Calbert, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Norvel Collins Sr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Pamela R. Delnegro, Appleton, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwayne E. Gardner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, substantial battery, felony bail jumping.

Denise Green, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Monica M. Hoffmann, 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Billy Wayne Holland Jr., 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.

William D. Hunter, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Ryan P. Jordan, 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).

Kassandra J. Kostos, 5100 block of Hunt Club Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Michael A. Littleton, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

Terrance A. Morris, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.

Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 3700 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Eric D. Pittman Jr., 1800 block of Chatham Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Eric Pletz, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry), tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.

James Powell Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Lazarick L. Riley, 3000 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Bryce E. Schilz, Brookfield, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Andrew A. Sherrod, 1300 block of Michigan Boulevard, Racine, bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility.

Azariah Lamar Smith, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of narcotic drugs.

Ramon A. Tilson, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Randall Scott Wagner, Franksville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).

Glenn A. White Jr., 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Donald L. Wright, 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).