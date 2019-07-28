This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Damian K. Allison, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Andres M. Avila, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Sherita L. Barker, 1000 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000), food stamp offense misstate facts in food stamp application (value of benefit greater than or equal to $5,000).
James A. Bowe, 3500 block of Newman Road, Racine, physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Michael Brewer, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angelique M. Brown, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tevin C. Cagle, 1600 block of Quince Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel A. Carambot, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Thomas T. Cobbs, 3500 block of Meachem Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven A. Custer, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value does not exceed $500), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Anttwon L. Evans, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J. Foxcroft, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Drew J. Foxcroft, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Lesean Z. Graves, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Sharon R. Hickmon, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Michael K. Hubbard, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Josiah L. James, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan M. Johnson, 5800 block of Middle Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
John Jones (a.k.a. X Antawan Godzilla), 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Kenyatto L. Jones, Madison, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC.
Dakota J. Lear-Eckman, Presque Isle, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Randy S. Lunda,2800 block of Crestview Park Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rhonda M. Martin, 6500 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Ruben Medina Jr., 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kevin A. Meyers, 27500 block of Rowntree Road, Burlington, first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, invasion of privacy (surveillance device with victim under age 18), capture an intimate representation without consent with victim under age 18, possession of child pornography.
Marcus D. Minor, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Lisa K. Rachal Mojeck, 5200 block of Willowview Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tonda E. Montgomery, 1900 block of Fairview Trail, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Shamyra R. Nelson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Clint H. Nuttall, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Gheorghe Oltean, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Jacob E. Pischer, 8000 block of Fishman Road, Burlington, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Noah M. Richards-Staples, 7200 block of Aspen Court, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Larry D. Sherrod, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quendarious D. Smith, 1200 English Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Daniel T. Spear, 2100 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Lisa Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katelynn M. Vogel, Cudahy, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Michael W. Vondohren, Franklin Grove, IL, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Elijah Williams, Waukegan, IL, resisting an officer.
Savannah L. Woodard, Franklin, disorderly conduct.
Joshua W. Wyant, 3000 block of 86th Street, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.