Monday, July 1- Friday, July 5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Penny M. Amie, 1200 block of Yout St., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor theft.
Demarcus A. Anderson, 2800 block of Russet St., Racine, stalking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, telephone harassment, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Michael J. Asencio, 200 block of Church St., Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Alyjah N. Barron, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Russel W. Bennett, 32300 block of Academy Road, Burlington, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Anthony J. Beringer, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Keith S. Betts (a.k.a. Big KB Betts, Garland Betts, Joey McLain, Johnie Banks, KB Prince, Kevin Simmons, Prince Betts, Steve Miller, Sidney S. Massie), 1300 block of Franklin St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), attempt retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark R. Burgermeister, 27000 block of Waubeesee Lake Drive, Wind Lake, intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Yaniel Cruz, 1700 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jessie L. Demars, 1300 block of Arthur Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jamilynn M. Devoe, 1400 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
James Faulkner, Milwaukee, second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim.
Austin P. Feeler, 900 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Petronilo Garcia, 1700 block of Howe St., Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Devon S. Hairston, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Dejane’ T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Ave., Racine, neglecting a child.
David R. Holden, 2300 block of Olive St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David M. Holmes, 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan L. Jones, 1700 block of Boyd Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Kanehl, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs.
Rashad R. Lewis, 1700 block of North Main St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Bruce J. Maki Jr., 7500 block of 337th Ave., Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Simon Marquez III, 900 block of La Salle St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Maxwell D. Matter, 3000 block of 97th St., Sturtevant, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony W. Mayes, 1000 block of Hagerer St., Racine, possession of THC.
Isaiah J. McGlorn, 900 block of Park Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roger McGlorn, 3300 block of Republic Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trequan J. McGlorn (a.k.a. Fat Folks McGlorn), 1900 block of La Salle St., Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy James McNally, Shorewood, operating a motor vehicle with intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Ave., Racine, hit and run.
Antonio R. Medina, 1200 block of Howard St., Racine, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davon M. Moore, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer.
Jonathan J. Negron Montalvo, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Gabrielle J. Presser, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Gilberto Quintero, 900 block of Lockwood Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Crescencio R. Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff St., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Kenny R. Smith Jr., 1400 block of Marquette St., Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Malta L. Valle, 3000 block of Durand Ave., Racine, felony personal identity theft, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Aram K. Waranius, 1700 block of Durand Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Dalquavis Ward, Milwaukee, first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kelvin Watts, 2200 block of Prospect St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a license.
Jamiel Lamont Wheeler, 1900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Emmanuel D. Williams, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine, operating without a license.
Ismael R. Zuniga, 900 block of Walnut St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Hannah G. Zwicki, Milwaukee, operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
