Monday, July 15-Thursday, July 18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Enrique Aranda Jr., 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Gloria Sarah Baron, Chicago, felony personal identity theft for financial gain.
Kye L. Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Davonte M. Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fernando Y. Casillas, Waukegan, Ill., operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run.
Robert C. Christman, 5100 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (equal to or less than one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place
Brian S. Coey, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Angelina M. Correa-Biddle, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Shaylee E. Cruz, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, fail to cause child to attend school, neglecting a child.
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marcos R. De Jesus, 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jamilynn M. Devoe, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Nathaniel D. Dukes Jr., 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kirk Duncan Jr., 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, armed robbery with use of force, possession of a controlled, possession of THC.
Cameron M. Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, battery by prisoners with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
Savannah R. Hamilton, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, disorderly conduct.
Darrell Harris, 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith Robert Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mckayla E. Henderson, 2500 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Terry L. Jackson Jr., 1600 block of West Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Michael J. Johann, 1700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor J. Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory C. Kott, South Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Amy M. Lingenfelter, 4800 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Brian A. Little, 600 block of Crab Tree Lane, Racine, robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
Maxine R. Lopez, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Richard D. Martin, 6300 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jhamile Massie, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zarnell S. Massie, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, hit and run.
Jamonte L. Mitchell, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Justice V. Morgenson, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr., Milwaukee, felony theft of movable property (greater than $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Marquiese L. Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Candelario Perez-Lopez, 1700 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating without a license.
Cory S. Price, 700 block of Bass Drive, Waterford, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing death.
Jacob J. Rangel, 30 block of South Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material.
Gillie Robinson, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery.
Timothy James Scanlon, 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Willie E. Stallworth, Chicago, IL, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Anthony J. Sullivan, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Carmen J. Taylor, 1600 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Terome A. Thompson, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Junior Alexander Trejo Mayta, 6700 block of 236th Avenue, Salem, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Malta Lynes Valle, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft against an elderly person, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Adam Vela Jr., 900 block of La Salle Street, Racine, sexual intercourse with a child, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Falandric A. Williams, 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, armed robbery with use of force.
Rashae M. Wilson, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Phillip J. Zadurski, 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (equal to or less than 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (between 10 and 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver amphetamine (between three and 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.