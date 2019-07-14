Monday, July 8-Friday, July 12
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Austin M. Aldridge, 1900 block of State St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Darryl L. Bass, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kye L. Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer.
Dwaine A. Belcher, 1300 block of Thurston Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, felony intimidation of a witness, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Neil Biondich Jr., Franklin, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000).
Michael T. Brown, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyus M. Buckley-Hunter, 2000 block of Washington Ave., felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer.
Vincent Tyrone Cannon, 5300 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julie Lynn Capodarco, Lake Geneva, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dionte D. Chambers, Milwaukee, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Thomas Cobbs, 3500 block of Meachem Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Willie L. Cox, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant St., Racine, possession of THC.
Steven A. Custer, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Zachary Lee Denomie, 9700 block of Saratoga Drive, Caledonia, operating while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommy L. Donald, 1700 block of Villa St., manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams).
Bobbie M. East, 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marshaun L. Emery, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward L. Esposito, 1300 block of Maple St., Racine, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property.
Earl W. Follensbee, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marika A. Foxie, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan S. Garcia, 1100 block of Crab Tree Circle, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Michelle D. Gill, 1100 block of Hamilton St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
David E. Hansen, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Napoleon Holling, Milwaukee, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
William Q. Howell, Milwaukee, armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, battery by prisoners, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Nancy J. Hozeska, 500 block of Storle Ave., Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping.
Luke J. Kelly, 900 block of State St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kimberly K. Klement, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney K. Laur, Fox Point, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Walter Laur, Fox Point, disorderly conduct.
David P. Lewis, 1700 block of Indiana St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Matthew J. Madsen, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mario D. Tapia Martinez, 1800 block of Roe Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marcus D. Minor, 5200 block of Washington Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery.
Sheena N. Montgomery, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer.
Hollie Marie Oxtoby, Genoa City, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
George K. Pearson-Robb, Milwaukee, armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
Daniel S. Perez, 2900 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Bridgette E. Peyton, 5500 block of 58th Ave., Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public worker, disorderly conduct.
Alixandra A. Placencia, 2200 Dekoven Ave., Racine, operating without a license.
Douglass H. Potter, 8800 block of Maple Drive, Caledonia, disorderly conduct.
Lamarra Powell, Milwaukee, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution.
Bryan S. Ratliff, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Donavan G. Reynolds, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine.
Alyjiah T. Richmond, 1000 block of Arthur Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Todd E. Rintelman, 200 block of Origen St., Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donterious L. Robb, Milwaukee, armed robbery with a threat of force, kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, arson of property other than building.
Nicole Jean Schroeder, 6200 block of Larchmont Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping.
Lasean E. Simmons, 900 block of Racine St., Racine, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky St., Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Shannon L. Turner, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Francisco Silva Valencia, 1000 block of Delamere Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Anna M. Villa, 1600 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Philip A. Waldbauer, 500 block of N. Pine St., Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Allen B. Wainwright (a.k.a. Bocci), 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams).
India K. White, 3600 block of 15th St., Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ethan A. Wills, 300 block of Dale Drive, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Hassan A. Whitfield, 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
