Criminal complaints, July 6-10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 6- Friday, July 10

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Roberto C Ascencio, 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, possession of THC, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Richard Lee Bizzle Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine.

Antonique J Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Jose Castrejon, Chicago, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).