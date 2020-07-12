Criminal complaints, July 6-10

Monday, July 6- Friday, July 10
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Roberto C Ascencio, 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, possession of THC, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Richard Lee Bizzle Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine.
Antonique J Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Jose Castrejon, Chicago, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Montavius (aka Lil Monte) A Drane, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $5,000-$10,000), criminal damage to property.
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Aswah A Frazier, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Darin (aka D Money) L Grandberry, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Joshua J Kosterman, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Theodore L Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Pablo Madrigal, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm.
Randy (aka Garrett Reeves) L McBride, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Scott K Meherg Jr., Chicago, uttering a forgery.
Antoinette M Molitor, Maywood, Ill., possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan C Ohara, 1200 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC.
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (equipment), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Toni Lawanda Peet, Atlanta, Ga., felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith J Prochaska, 6800 block of County Road H, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
John M Reins-Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Ave., Burlington, obstructing an officer, fraudulent claims (less than or equal to $2,500), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cole L Retzak-Sorg, 900 block of Dorothy Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaia N Rush, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
James Michael Rush Jr., 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Shane T Shelby, New Lisbon, Wis., possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William G Shelby, 1500 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roger (aka Roger That Shields) D Shields, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Daniel (aka DJ) L Smith Jr., 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Marquese M Snow, 1800 block of Grange Ave., Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
George Shavon Thomas Jr., 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
John (aka Candelario Bernal) Vallin, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.
Brandon B Verbruggen, 200 block of 30th Ave., Kenosha, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Miguel Anjel Villalobos, 1400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kendall U Westmoreland, 1400 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Antonio W Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage top property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Thomas A Zies, 1700 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
