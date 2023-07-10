July 3-7

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Jordan Lee Alvey, West Allis, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Deon Barber, Green Bay, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Terrance G. Barkley, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

James L. Benefiel, 1500 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

Eric M. Bose, 1000 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Marvin Brown, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Marilyn A. Burgess, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

Jermaine Lee Carothers, 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deandre Kenneth Clark, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Razelle T. Creed, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).

Adrina M. Dennis, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon.

Danesha S. Johnson, 8400 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Marshall F. Kolbeck, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft.

Kassandra J. Kostos, 5100 block of Hunt Club Road, Racine, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.

Anthony R. Lopez-Figueroa, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dontrell E. Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.

Gail (aka Tanya Williams) A. McCurry, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense with a minor child in the vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

Thomas A. Mikulance, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.

Rodney C. Miller, 1300 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 3700 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft from person or corpse (elderly person), negligent operating of vehicle.

Patti R. Panure, 33000 block of Bohner Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Damon (aka Michael Davis) A. Petty, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Anthony M. Pietsch, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Eric D. Rogers, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Gerald Ross, Westmont, Illinois, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Miguel E. Sierra, 1400 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alexis S. St. Amant, 2500 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Dauntae Stamps, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carla J. Stockwell, 9100 block of Hollyhock Lane, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.

Samuel R. Torres III, 200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Starr Urban, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Nile L. Williams, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Derrick D. Wilson, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Justin D. Woods-Vaughn, Twin Lakes, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nashakia N. Wright, 6500 block of 17th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.