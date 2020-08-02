Criminal complaints, July 27-31

Monday, July 27- Friday, July 31
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Shirley (aka Irene Coleman) A Allen, Chicago, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false emergency (911) phone use, obstructing an officer.
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Terrace, Burlington, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M Beverly, Cudahy, possession of cocaine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Scott (aka Scott Blade) Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Davarion (aka Davarion Dandridge) Blair, 1400 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Daniel J Boudreau, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer (aka Diana Sae Brabbs) K Brabbs, Green Bay, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan L Carter, 2000 block of Racine St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Albert L Cole, 300 block of Wegge Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rachel K Connet, Muskego, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000).
Christopher S Drews, 1600 block of Albert St., Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latisha L Dundy-Rout, Columbus, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle), felony bail jumping.
Heather (Heather Marie Miller) M Dzibinski, Poynette, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walter (aka Breezle) W Fields, 3700 block of Astoria Drive, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th St., Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Dwayne E Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle St., Racine, theft (movable property, special facts), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvin (aka Mario Armstrong) K Gwyn, Riverdale, Ill., theft (movable property, special facts), personal ID theft (financial gain).
John R Hardin, 7100 block of Washington Ave., Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Connor A Hetchler, 1400 block of Plainfield Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Corinthian S Hunter, 900 block of Peck Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois St., Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tyler J Kauzlarich, 2900 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jasmine D Keys, Waukegan, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Jimmie D Knighton Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Brian K Lewis, Chicago, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jerome (aka X Manymoon) McKinney, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Dawyonn (aka Ricky) McNeal, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Chelsea (aka Chelsea Tobalsky) G Michaelson, Rochester, theft (movable property, special facts), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Deante (aka D-Nutt) M Monette, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
Antonio D Moore, Milwaukee, robbery with use of force, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm.
Francisco NMI Munoz, 7700 block of Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Ontario Murray, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Robert (Robert Martin) R Petty Jr., 1000 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of cocaine.
Kiron (aka Kron) D Price, 300 block of South Indiana St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua W Quella, 5200 block of Worsley Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Lazarick (aka Lazarick Coleman) L Riley, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James (aka Jerell Hewing) J Robbins Jr., 2700 block of 24th St., Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Richard (aka Rick Davis) E Rohr, 2900 block of 94th St., Sturtevant, operate motor vehicle while revoked (cause great bodily harm to another), hit and run (great bodily harm), intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), possession of THC.
Melissa N Sandoval, 1300 block of 61st St., Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Corie (Corie Johnson) Ann Seward, 200 block of East Market St., Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bradley C Shute, Wheaton, Ill., attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Terrance E Talbert, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Wayne D Tankersley, Brooklyn Park, Minn., possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gervin Valentin-Gutierrez, 1200 block of Summit Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Darnell Breshawn Walker, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Joseph E Wilbur, Iola, child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material.
Brenda (aka Brenda Strametz) J Wixforth, 4900 block of 36th Ave., Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
