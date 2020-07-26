Criminal complaints, July 20-24

Monday, July 20- Friday, July 24
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Marlan L Anderson, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Francis (aka Frances) E Arndt, 2000 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Damien D Bell, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.
Bernadette B Brownson-Borcher, 4200 block of Taylor Harbor, Racine, physical abuse of child.
Richard (aka Daddy Rich) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James (aka Main) R Cole, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mose (aka Cordell) C Cox, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Tabitha L Craft, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dania (Cadena) L Curtis, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility).
Laquis L Dawkins Jr., 800 block of English Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Tia (aka Jonisha Brumfield) D Eggerson, 2500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Decarlos (aka D’Carlos) D Farmer, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
David G Foreman, 6900 block of Surrey Lane, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm, incest.
Roger L Gardner Jr., 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darriel M Gunn Jr., 3400 block of Spruce Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife.
Nicholas (aka Nick Cane) D Hall, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jerry Hayden, 2800 block of 16th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools.
Brenda Howard, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Shaveze (aka Chaveze) M Johnson, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), disorderly conduct.
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Michael Kelly, 100 block of South Kane Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs.
Joshua J Kosterman, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah (aka Sarah Jaxs) J Krachey, 2600 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Andrew P Ladwig, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, animals (intentional abandonment), negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards, providing proper drink to confined animals.
Clint A Laycock, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine M Lee, Milwaukee, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver MDMA, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keno K Lockridge, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Alisa A Martin, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Clitally Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Lisa M Matuszewski, 2700 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dwayne A McCambridge, Franksville, strangulation and suffocation (felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), possession of THC.
Nicholas J Michaelson, Rochester, theft (movable property, special facts), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Zerek M Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bennie (aka Benny Davidson) R Nunn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Zachery G Pease, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Amber Marie Pfeiffer, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Stephania (aka Berlinda Ann Spears) C Puckett, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon).
Infinity (aka Aireionna Burton) A Robinson, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Damein Russell, Justice, Illinois, possession of THC.
Thomasz J Ruszkowski, Des Plaines, Illinois, first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James P Saar, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), felony bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Patrick (aka Shannon Salerno) W Scruggs, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ahmad H Smith, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, fourth degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Hanif L Smith, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
Jakob R Wilhite, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming).
Deleco M Williams, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kwantrell C Williams, Zion, Illinois, possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michaela L Winston, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
