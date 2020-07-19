Criminal complaints, July 13-17

Monday, July 13- Friday, July 17
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Heather M Akred, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Debra Jane Anderson, 2900 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Jesus (aka Fat Boy) G Arroyo, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Robert A Becker, Milwaukee, operating without a license.
David H Bonnes, Bristol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevon J Bunck, 700 block of Villa Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shabrina L Carter, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt robbery with use of force.
Marco A Castilleja Jr., 1700 Grange Avenue, Racine, armed robbery.
Glenn E Conroy Jr., 200 block of West Chestnut Street, attempt arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
James R Davey, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of child pornography, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Gregory A Dawson Jr., 2200 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Czerda M Evans, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Corey M Finch Sr., 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Donnie (aka Deedee) D Gardner, 4200 South Circle Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andrew Joseph Glass, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimyagtta D Goodson, 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments). disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Darryon C Griffin, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
McKayla E Henderson, 1000 block of Center Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Keylen A Hill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jordan (aka X Human Monkey) J Jones, 700 block of North Memorial Drive, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
James T Kimmons, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Zita A Kripavicius, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Terry L Lagrone, Homeless, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery.
Alice M Lecus, 6500 block of Spring Hill Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Joseph Ottis Lee, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), escape, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Seth William Mathiesen, 11000 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marcus D Minor, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of THC.
Derrick C Myers, 1500 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cleaster L Moon, Madison, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.
Delmarzio J Neal, 2500 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Joshua (aka John Pit) E Pitts, Madison, burglary of a building or dwelling, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Veronica B Phillips, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Brian J Porteous, Redgranite, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Manuel G Ramirez, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Patrick R Rogers, 900 block of Center Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michaelye Paige Ross, West Allis, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000).
Kyale R Rowe, Janesville, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jaia N Rush, 400 block of 11th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Manuel Wilberto Salas, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Demond (aka Demon) L Seay, 2000 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kevin L Skilling, Beloit, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Glen A Swedlund, Kansasville, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Lashaunda S Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
James E Veasley, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Carol L Voda, 9000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, financial transaction card (use to defraud greater than $10,000), financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), theft of movable property (special facts).
Sean E Walkington, Trevor, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
