Monday, July 29-Friday, Aug. 2
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Andrai A. Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (less than $500), felony bail jumping.
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Kentrell B. Burrage, 3600 block of 10th Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Deonta D. Butler, Milwaukee, receiving stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), felony bail jumping.
Vittorio P. Campbell, Orland Park, Ill., disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Kristopher L. Craigmiles, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Antonio R. Dominguez, 1600 block of Edgewood Ave., Racine, possession of child pornography.
Shyanna R. Duhame, 2100 block of Delaware Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roy G. Dunbar Jr., Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Keisha Marie Farrington, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Delnor G. Foster, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer.
Nathaniel P. George, 2100 block of Delaware Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Casey L. Gibson, 2800 block of Glendale Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, imitation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas G. Gray, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.
Bryan R. Hickman, 6500 block of Ranger Drive, Mount Pleasant, theft of movable property (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Eve M. Hoendervoogt, 300 block of Trail of Pines Lane, Rochester, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin D. Hoppe, South Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Charles A. House, 1000 block of 11th Ave., Racine, imitation of controlled substance, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
Aaron D. Johnson, Detroit, Mich., felony personal identity theft, forgery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), financial transaction card, fraudulent use (less than $2,500).
Darryl E. Knowlin, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel T. Kramer, Lake Geneva, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance , possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse J. Kruzinski, 300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Daniel E. Lambert, 1000 block of Reiley Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Aric C. Langley, 4300 block of Coachlight Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
James J. Mack, 1900 block of Four Mile Road, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Kevin S. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Freddie D. Manns III, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, failure to register with the sex offender registry, obstructing an officer.
Daquan T. McCray, 1300 block of Summit Ave., felony theft from person or corpse, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, robbery, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Ave., Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Tyler Z. Mohr, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devin C. Molina, 600 block of Highway DD, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Keri L. Monheim, 100 South Pine Street, Burlington, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery.
Delicia M. New, 1200 block of 13th Ave., Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Skyler J. Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., 34000 block of Euclid Drive, Bohners Lake, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than 100 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine with intent to distribute near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place with intent to distribute a controlled substance place near a school, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa J. Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500).
Crystal Osborne, 1900 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Angela C. Phelps, Indianapolis, Ind., forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500 and $10,000), felony personal identity theft (financial gain), theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Adam J. Pulido, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Catherine Rabell, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Jose M. Rojas Medina, 4300 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Carlos M. Saldivar, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, operating without a license.
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dorcas D. Tate, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/ manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), possession with intent to delivery (between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine).
Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child by use of threat of force or violence.
Brett D. Voss, 8400 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Trayvion D. Weaver, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Anita A. Webb, 4000 block of 28th Ave., Kenosha, threat to a law enforcement officer, threat to judge, threat to prosecutor, threat of bodily harm to attorney.
Mack A. Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zyairra L. Williams, 1200 block of Bluff Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
