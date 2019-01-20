Criminal complaints: Wednesday, Jan. 14 through 18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Clifton Bryant, aka Pete Cliff, 1200 block of Center Street, manufacture/deliver cocaine.
Aaron J. Busse, 4300 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony retail theft, intentionally take >$500-$5,000.
Kenneth D.C. Collins, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Treon T. Corins, 800 block of Yout Street, carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping.
Dylan P. Czappa, 900 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Dennis Dashiell, 1100 block of 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Shannon M. Fearson, 4900 block of Tanglewood Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Austin P. Feeler, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Adarius D. Ferguson, Columbus, OH, felony retail theft, intentionally take >$500-$5,000.
Avery Scott Franklin, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Rickey Charles Franklin, aka Lee Franklin, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, felony retail theft, misdemeanor retail theft.
Amos M. Godina, 2200 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mia Danielle Harris, 5400 block of 14th Avenue, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Anthony M. Harrison, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Antonio G. Hernandez, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin M. La Gosh, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take, less than or equal to $500, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eric E. Jones, 2900 block of East Poplar Lane, Crete, IL, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense.
John Kevo, 28000 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, pointing a firearm at a another, disorderly conduct.
William Alexander Kirksey, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Travis J. Kucko, 2600 block of Bittersweet Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense.
Antrone A. Lewis, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Timothy L. Litt, 2400 block of West Medford Avenue, Milwaukee, felony theft, false representation.
David L. Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon.
Steven W. Madison, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nikolas Walter Malvick, 6800 block of Settler Avenue, Wind Lake, operating without a license, second offense within three years, felony bail jumping.
Earl T. Morrow, 4300 block of North 14th Street, Milwaukee, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Destini Christine Myrum, previously Destini Christine Christensen, 1100 block of 88th Avenue, Kenosha, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Victor Donde Nixon, 800 block of West Juneau Street, Milwaukee, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Diana Ojeda, 2900 block of Wright Avenue, felony personal ID theft.
Wayne R. Paul, 5300 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, first-degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under age 13.
Andrew P. Pofahl, 300 block of Musquequack Street, Rochester, retail theft, intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dezerric F. Pitts, 100 North Evergreen, Kankakee, IL, disorderly conduct.
Joseph D. Ramirez, 4900 block of James Avenue, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Austin W. Roesler, 5100 Riverside Road, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy E. Rompella, 2200 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Sanders E. Ruffin, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally less than than or equal to $500, felony bail jumping.
Demell S. Smith, 600 block of Dekoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Dariel M. Smith Jr., 1300 block of Ninth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.
Jennifer L. Smith, 5400 block of 58th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor theft.
David Dylone Spears, aka David Dylone Cox, William Cox, David Dylone Dilly, 1500 block of Junction Avenue, felony personal ID theft.
Michael L. Spencer, 9300 block of Rayne Road, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct.
Heather R. Thrasher, 3900 block of 51st Avenue, Kenosha, food stamp offense.
Averion B. Thomas, 2400 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa A. Thomas, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Phillip H. Turner, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jesse L. Wabiszewski, 6400 block of Channel Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense, possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius E. Williams, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of marijuana
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.