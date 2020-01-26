Monday, Jan. 20- Friday, Jan. 24

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Ronnie Ball Jr., 1600 block of Packard Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Joseph L Boyd, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.

Haille R Brieske, 2100 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Thomas C Burton Jr., 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Charles Lee Canady, 1500 block of Grange Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Henryk M Chojnacki, Milwaukee, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).

Jeffrey C Coleman, 1600 block of Grange Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Thomas L Cotton, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Sean D Cross, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.

Damian A Delao, 3100 block of Coolidge Ave., Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Todd Hadley, Chicago, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Erwin W Hardwick, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.

Auston C Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Ronnasia N Hibbler, 2000 block of Slauson Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Juan Huerta, 800 block 17th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Dailanique N Jones, 140 block of Main St., Racine, felony personal ID theft – financial gain, misdemeanor theft.

Lewis L Jones, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Sabrina B Kleist, Hanover Park, Ill., possession of THC.

Pamela L Klitzke, 3300 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward C Lefler, 240 Amanda St., Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.

Troy A Lubecke, Muskego, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent (abandon vehicle), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.

Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.

Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, hit and run (injury).

Mario D Tapia Martinez, 4300 Byrd Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).

Theodore B Mizak, 2800 block of 96th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Barbara Morrison, 800 block of South Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adaire D Norphlet, 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric D Pittman Jr., 1800 block of Chatham Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater).

Thomas J Rector, Colgate, Wis., possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of methamphetamine.

Ryan J Roohana, 100 block of First Street, Waterford, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Magdiel J Sanchez Jr., 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Dashawn R Seay, 2000 block of Slauson Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Shaffon D Seay, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

James A Stone, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dylan M Sura, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Joann M Thuriot, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, deliver a prescription drug.

Matthew S Walkowski, 27800 block of Homestead Road, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arris D Webb, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Riad Y Yasin, 2200 block of Harriet Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

