Wednesday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 25
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jordan L. Collins, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kenny M. Day, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine ,possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense.
Richard Hernandez, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher S. Holeton, 7000 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, less than or equal to 3 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aleksandar Minic, 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, false imprisonment, second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juafonyay D. Monette, 950 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, less than $2,500, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property.
Mahmoud D. Qaisi, Tinley Park, Illinois, theft of movable property, less than $10,000, felony issuance of a worthless check.
Allison R. Saecker, 3300 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Joshua S. Brandies, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Dary L. Hughes, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, retail theft, intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tatinia T. Kent, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy C. Macemon, 3500 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M. Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Humberto R. Torres, 2900 block of North Raynor Avenue, Dover, misdemeanor bail jumping, hit-and-run attended vehicle, operate motor vehicle while revoked, fourth or greater offense.
Devion D. Garrett, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, operating without a license, second offense within three years, felony bail jumping.
Alsalvo Oliver, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime), possession of drug paraphernalia (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
Michael F. Davis, 1300 block of Walton Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, three counts).
Stephen D. Ransom, 400 block of North Front Street, Rochester, possession of narcotic drugs (repeater).
Candice M. Wilson, 1400 block of Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, felony issuance of a worthless check.
Tyler Zigas, 8600 block of Fox Haven Chase, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blaine E. Nash, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (three counts), misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).
Glenn A. White Jr., 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Bernard Joseph Childress, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Devin Joseph Hanna, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, escape.
Robert Matthew Schuster Jr., 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, theft of more than $100,000, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping (three counts).
Dariel “Aquaris” Maurice Smith, 1300 block of Ninth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine near a school.
Lozamar Alexis, 5400 block of 58th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Eduardo Alejandro Flores, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Stephen Eugene Lee, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (two counts), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).
James Charles Hunter, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Ricky Laron Shelton, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft.
