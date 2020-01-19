Monday, Jan. 13- Friday, Jan. 17

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Charles D Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Steven E Berryhill, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Dewayne A Bounds, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Joseph L Boyd, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.

Cassandra M Briley, 4500 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Thomas C Burton Jr., 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Amy K Calderon, 800 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin L Carter, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.

Victor D Casiano-Colon, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dontay D Coleman, 1900 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antoine Sherod Cook, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.

Shawntal T Cook, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie E Correa, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Dorston R Day, 1200 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rene A Deltoro Jr., 1500 block of Willmor Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Patrick E Dunn, 900 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Anttwon L Evans, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Juan Fuentes, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking, domestic abuse assessments.

Romeo J Gardner, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Austin M Goodman, 1300 block of Orchard Street, Racine, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.

Tiffany A Gordon, Bellwood, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.

Robert E Gunn, Waukegan, Ill., operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater.

Donovan P Hampton, 3800 block of 45th Ave., Kenosha, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Marquis D Hart, 500 block of Walnut Street, Burlington, possession of THC.

Cindy M Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nikolaus J Herdt, 4000 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

James Houston, 4200 block of 13th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault, incest.

Jamaria V Howell, 3500 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Everett Anthony Johnson, Fox Lake, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joseph M Johnson, 400 block of Randolph Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Aahlanzoe S Jones, South Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Amy P Lee, Waukegan, operate while intoxicated with minor child in the vehicle.

Garret S Londre, 600 block of English Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

Marcus T Matthews, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of marijuana.

Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Geronimo G Melchor, 5500 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jordan T Polack, 4300 block of Edgar Terrace, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Tongon Price, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.

Zen T Price IV, 2100 block of Neptune Circle, Racine, felony mistreatment of animals.

Francesca A Reitzenstein, 1200 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of an electric weapon.

Kenneth M Robinson Jr., 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor or bail jumping, hit and run.

Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Luke A Walter, 1500 block of Williams Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin K Warner, 3200 block of Durand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Tyron E Young, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

