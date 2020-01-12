Monday, Jan. 6- Friday, Jan. 10

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Kristen Mae Arneson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

Jesus G. Arroyo, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Deshawn J. Aych, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

Becky Lynn Baker, 5300 block of 24th Ave., Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft.

Johnny Hope Bender, 1700 block of West Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Crystal M. Benish, 1700 block of Edgewood Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct.

Cecilia L. Biddle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 500 block of 14th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, child enticement, second-degree assault of a child under 16, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

Anthony O. Boudreaux, 2200 block of Tara Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.

Kevin M. Butler, Milwaukee, felony theft – false representation less greater than $2,500-$5,000 as a party to a crime, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.

Angel Luis Cruz, 3300 block of Victory Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Bradley S. Davidson, West Allis, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Hope L. Day, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.

Mary L. Day, 5800 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, felony bail jumping.

Laquisha Monique Dennis, of Waukegan, Illinois, possession of THC.

Richard K. Fibish, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Dennis R. Frame, of Mount Horeb, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee/elude an officer.

Hector G. Garcia-Santiago, 1000 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Jamie O. Gill, 500 block of 10th St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Craig A. Gottfredsen, 2300 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.

Cory Lee Grafton, of Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft by false representation.

Cavon Isaiah Green, of Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob Aaron Gust, of Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense.

Keenen Juwan Holt, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of methamphetamine.

Khadijah S. James, 400 block of Seventh St., Racine, uttering a forgery, theft – movable property, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sarah K. Jameson, 4900 block of Regal Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Aahlanzo Shareif Jones, of Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.

Brittany P. Kent, Genoa City, Wisc., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Cynthia R. Kilgore, 4600 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sam S. Knuth, 4500 block of 51st St., Franksville, fourth degree sexual assault, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.

Robert Leo Lewins, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a seventh offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Theodore Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Ian Matus, Libertyville, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Noel S. McArthur, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew J. Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.

Elijah Rain Norton, 2500 block of Lawn Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Dino Pavlopoulos, 29200 block of Evergreen Drive, Waterford, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Levia C. Reddick, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.

Dennis Ray Rumler, 1300 block of Grand Ave., disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

John Alex Russell, 3300 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Scott M. Ryan, 1200 block of Chatham St., Racine, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.

Joseph G. Salinas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Christopher L. Scott, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Qavauhghn Streeter, 1600 block of Grange Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Danielle Jacqueline Sullivan, 3000 block of Highway V, Franksville, felony personal ID theft – financial gain.

Maurice Edward Thomas, 1600 block of Linden Ave., Racine, stalking, domestic abuse assessments, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jonathan W. Vaughn, 1500 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Qingyu Wei, of Troy, Michigan, felony theft by false representation between $2,500 and $5,000.

James C. West, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.

Deonte P. Westmoreland, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC.

LeRoy D. Williams, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

