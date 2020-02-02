Monday, Jan. 27- Friday, Jan. 31

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Terryonia D Akins, Waukegan, Ill., disorderly conduct.

John H Allee, Elkhorn, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Michael John Allyn, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Martin Alvarado, Oak Creek, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Ryian D Busby, 500 block of Park View Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Aaron John Busse, 600 block of Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).

Rickie Coleman Jr., 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Jermaine NMI Conner, 2200 block of Ashland Ave., Racine, robbery.

Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Robert M Foots Jr., 1300 block of Washington Ave., Racine, sex offender registry violation, attempting to flee an officer.

Jahmal D Furet Jr., 1700 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.

Brayan J Salazar Garcia, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen C Gill, 1100 block of Washington Ave., Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Jeffrey JT Gitz, 700 block of 1st Street, Waterford, misdemeanor theft.

Mary J Gray, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Reyond E Hamilton, 1600 block of Derby Ave., Racine, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000), concealing stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000).

Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan W Hennegan, 3000 block of Drexel Ave., Racine, solicitation of felony intimidation of a witness (domestic abuse assessments).

Jetina L Hernandez, 3800 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Laquana L Hickles, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.

Anthony J Highman, 4000 block of Wright Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Deone X Holland, 1700 block of Russet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Joan E Hopes, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Zachery Horsfall, 8400 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct, computer message (threaten/injury or harm), sexual gratification with an animal.

James A Howe, 3500 block of Newman Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Lisa Marie Hudson, Milwaukee, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license.

Lamar L Jackson, 2400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Twyla P Jackson, Chicago, felony bail jumping.

Nicole Lee Jacobson, 2100 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Antonio James, 1000 block of Kewaunee Sreet, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Travon A James, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, possession of child pornography, child enticement, misdemeanor bail jumping.

David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emmanuel A Laureano, 1100 block of Park Ave., Racine, second degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation.

Kimball S Lewis, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, forgery.

Roberto Martinez, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Randy L McBride, 1600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.

Ljilana Milojevic, 1500 block of Flett Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael T Mooney, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Haley L Musgrave, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas R Ours, 28400 block of Mount Tom Road, Burlington, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latonia R Pearson, Whitewater, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense).

Thomas Lee Perkins, 3000 block of Bate Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Steven M Pokorny, Waukegan, Ill., obstructing an officer.

Christine C Punio, 2100 block of 55th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Bruce T Ratliff, 1200 block of Wolff Street, Racine, armed robbery.

Carl A Rogers-Irish, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Demetrius Anthony Ross, Chicago, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jaquon C Shaw, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Austin L Siferd, 10900 block of 67th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Alexandria Denea Smith, Chicago, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, less than or equal to $5,000 value of benefit), medical assistance fraud (false statement in application).

John H Smith, Omaha, Neb., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Q Squair, 5000 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Gerald W Stewart, Omaha, Neb., possession of THC.

Demontre L Sutton, 800 block of English Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Tanisha Warren, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keith David Weinheimer, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Michael D Wesley, Milwaukee, burglary (room), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Jamiel Lamont Wheeler, 1600 block of Grange Ave., Racine, obstructing justice, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Darnell L Wilson, 800 block of College Ave., Racine misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Walter J Wilson Jr., 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Jeremy L Wright, 3100 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, robbery, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

