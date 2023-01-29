Criminal complaints, Jan. 23-27, 2023

Jan. 23-27

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Rudolph L. Adams, 1500 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Randal W. Armstrong, 2400 block of Green Haze Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).

Evan R. Baldwin, Delafield, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dexter K. Ball, 1700 block of Racine Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

John P. Ballad, 1400 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Jose B. Contreras III, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.

Kyle P. Couture, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maurice T. Epps, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Andres Garcia, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Natasha N. Greiner, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ronny J. Hanson, 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Nathaniel A. Hausmann, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony intimidation of a victim, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct.

Thomas (aka Bob Columbu Base) C. Hopson, 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Donald T. Jones, 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.

Cherokee Shamont Jordan, 1900 block of 16th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Andrew J. Keeran, 2300 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of cocaine.

Matthew A. Lalond Jr., 2600 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Darquis M. Lampkin, 1500 block of Five Mile Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $5,000-$10,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Eric Joseph Matelski, 1300 block of Frederick Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Elijah D. Mosley, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.

Jamaris L. Mosley, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams).

Stephanie N. Mrozek, 1700 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Jimmy J. Mumper, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Dashon L. Neal, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Alejandra J. Ramirez-Contreras, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Adam S. Randall, 1800 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping.

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Korinthian E. Smith, 2000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

Terry J. Visor, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachery R. Zavala, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

