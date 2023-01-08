Criminal complaints, Jan. 2-6, 2023

Jan. 2-6

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Nathaniel J. Alexander, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.

Susan Ann Ball, 900 block of State Street, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.

Brett M. Baumann, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael J. Botelho, Red Granite, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Erick A. Bouie, 4900 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jonathan P. Calverley, 2000 block Geneva Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyric S. Carothers, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

John E. Clay, 1300 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Christopher A. Cosey Jr., 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joseph D. Cotton, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvis G. Davis, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, receiving stolen firearm.

Corrina R. Delaney, Salem, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs.

Debra R. Delap, 1600 block of North Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tanner A. Easton, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Mariha D. Evans, Zion, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), resisting an officer.

Faith M. Fisher, 1900 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Sherell M. Gamble, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon.

Robby D. Herman, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Brett M. Heuer, 2100 block of North Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.

Laron Tierre Holland Jr., 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling.

Nashon D. Hollimon, 3800 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon).

Devonte T. Jackson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Gary L. Jones, 800 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property, special facts), possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor theft.

Tommie L. Kelley II, 400 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, trangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments).

Rashantie T. King, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Travis J. Kleser, Eagle, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Neil V. Loomis, 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Gregory O. Martin, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, possession of THC (use of a dangerous weapon).

Salena A. Martinez, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Bobby A. Martz, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Kalem D. Miller, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael Dantay Morgan Sr., 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Jenisa L. Moore, Park City, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Timothy G. Nitz, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Eric G. Otto Jr., 1400 block of Meadow Lane Avenue, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, possession of THC.

Santiago Quiroz, Franksville, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Steven M. Reszczynski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Rashad M. Roaf, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Sariya Q. Ross, Zion, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Jessie J. Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.

Ricardo Barajas Salas, 600 block of West State Street, Burlington, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, attempt incest.

Brianna A. Sarson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob A. Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Maurice L. Smith, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.

Celina L. Suarez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Jose M. Suarez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Nico D. Tirado, 500 block of Jones Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), burglary of a building or dwelling, telephone harassment, strangulation and suffocation, stalking resulting in bodily harm.

Mathew J. Waters, 100 block of 1st Street, Waterford, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Deandre L. Willis, 2400 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Timmy D. Young, 1700 block of Skyline Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).