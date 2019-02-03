Monday, Jan. 28- Friday, Feb. 1
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Keantre Banks, 2800 block of Gilson Street, Racine, manufacture/delivery cocaine, less than or equal to 1 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 10 grams, possession with intent to delivery/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen T. Bartol, 100 block of North English Settlement Road, Burlington, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dejenay K. Branom, 300 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Qumaire J. Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel Espinal-Santos, 8600 block of East Frontage Road, Caledonia, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
George A. Fuller, 1000 South Emmertsen Road, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Terrance J. Green, 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
Robert L. Griffin, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, 15 and 40 grams, second or subsequent offense, possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense.
Andrew E. Hampton, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Nathan T. Hansen, 24600 block of Adams Street, Kansasville, seventh, eighth or ninth operating while intoxicated, neglecting a child.
David A. Hemer Jr., 9000 block of Boys Drive, Sturtevant, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Camary “Kim” Nichelle Herrington, 24, 2100 Layard Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Garrett P. Jacoby, 1600 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travis L. Johnson, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Kyjuan K. Kiami, Milwaukee, armed robbery.
Anthony P. King, Milwaukee, felony personal ID theft, attempt fraudulent use of a credit card.
Caleb John Kostrzewa, 35, 500 block of North Sixth Street, Waterford, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct.
Russell Lee Krause, 49, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, felony retail theft between $500 and $5,000.
Jacob James Krogh, 32, 1600 block of West Boulevard, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (three counts), delivery of schedule I or II or II non-narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Melanie L. Langley, 60, 35000 block of Academy Road, Rochester, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000.
Nigel M. Lee, 5100 block of Troop Street, Chicago, IL, uttering a forgery.
Brittany R. Lowery, 2800 block of Concord Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Latrice S. Lowery, 2800 block of Concord Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deborah L. Lyons, 3900 block of North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, substantial battery..
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Dominique Marquise McGee, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Ivan A. Oceguera, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jordan D. Parker, 33000 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Dayton M. Peterson, 3300 block of Fox Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas C. Renteria, 900 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping.
Tyler J. Robinson, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Heather C. Santana, 1100 block of South 34th Street, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft.
Mark H. Scott, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Marquain Q. Shannon, 4400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child.
Donna C. Villarreal, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, fail/cause child to attend school, fail to cause child to attend school.
David S. Wells Jr., 900 block of Dekoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Latasha Renee Williams, 33, of Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
