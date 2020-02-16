Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Christopher T Anstedt, 400 block of Racine Street, Waterford, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brandon M Baker-Kinsey, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Darrin L Banks, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, obstructing an officer.

Samantha L Bohlman, Franksville, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lurlie C Bolden, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but not $10,000).

Daniel J Bourdreau, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Tracy D Brodowski, 3700 block of 15th Avenue, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but not $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.

Little Joe Bueno, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel (aka Wright) J Clanton, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey C Coleman, 1500 block of ½ Phillips Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).

Michael A Conner, Franksville, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.

Angel M Cruz, 2000 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Joshua Davis, 1500 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Marlontae J Duffie, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ryan D Duncan, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.

Shane Michael Ervin, 3400 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Raul Fernandez Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Laron J Franklin Jr., 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Emmanuel A Rodriguez Garcia, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (harm), disorderly conduct, defamation of character.

Juan Garcia, 300 block of Conkey Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Nolan R Gurdak, Chicago, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.

Melissa Sue Hall, East Troy, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Julio C Herrera, 2800 block of Russet Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Laquana L Hickles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Melissa (aka Cassandra Brown) A Holewinski, 2900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Gregory (aka John) M Johnson, Homeless, Kenosha, disorderly conduct.

Aahlanzoe S Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Arthur (aka Solo) J Jones, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Aliyah M Jordan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Tiffany (aka Tiffany Brazzell) M King, 2500 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Latanya D Klyce, 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Devonta D Lewis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tyler J Lynch, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Nicole J Maciejczyk, Glenview, Illinois, felony bail jumping, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Gregg R Madden, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Matthew D Meredith, 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Jordell J Mitchell, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Meadow Lane Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.

Jordan D Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Lonezo T Parker, 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.

Nathan J Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Patrick R Rogers, 1700 block of Chatum Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Triston A Scarpetta, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Timothy L Searcy, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Shadiamond Andryanna Sims, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.

Marquese M Snow, 1600 block West Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Heather M Tauri, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Charnice E Tibbs, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (injury).

Cruz C Tobias, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kerry G Turnipseed, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey (aka Jeffery) Gerald Werk, 1800 block of Twelfth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Stefan D Wray, 1000 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Xinfeng Zhu, Troy, Michigan, felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000).

