Monday, Feb. 24 – Friday, Feb. 28

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Charles Lamont Anderson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Trail, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).

Sentejah A Banks-Gladney, 5800 block of 21st Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Nyria Bell, Grayslake, Ill., retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), resisting an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Bryce M Bowens, 1800 block of Roe Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Jamie M Bryant, 1000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an office, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Jamie (aka Lust) Coss, 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Jeffrey J Czerniak, Campbellsport, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).

Sara R Earvin, 4400 block of 19th Ave., Kenosha, imitation of controlled substance.

Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Eneidaylin Gonzalez, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Trevon L Green, Chicago, uttering a forgery.

Anthony J Guelzow, 1300 block of West Blvd., Racine, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Kavellis L Hadley, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Reginald Harris, 1000 block of College Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jeffrey A Hart, 3000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jonathen Daniel Heath, 1200 block of Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Vaughn T Hess, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Kendall M Hill, 5000 block of 46th Ave., Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon.

Darrisha L Johnson, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jessie James Johnson, 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Dailanique N Jones, 21400 block of Spring Street, Union Grove, assault by prisoners, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brian M Kennamer, 500 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.

Ted D Kilpin, East Troy, theft (business setting between $5,000-$10,000).

Thomas Gerald Kringel, Menomonee Falls, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Clint A Laycock, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Darell T Leverson, Chicago, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping.

Christopher A Lingis, 1800 block of New Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jacquelyn (aka Jackie) S Lynch, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.

Donta J Martin, 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ketrell (aka Marvell Marvell Key) M Martin, 3000 block Gillen Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).

Morris S Martin, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.

Thomas P McCray, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Gabriel Medrano, Waukesha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott W Melcher, South Milwaukee, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver schedule V drugs, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jesus Jilverto Mendoza, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

Matthew D Meredith, 1300 block of 11th Ave., Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Michael Meyer, Franksville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bruce Osbey, Chicago, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Eugene R Phillips, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Heather Marie Renner, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

Julian (aka Toto) Valentino Robles, 1100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (injury).

Brenna L Roesler, Elkhorn, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Shante L Sanders, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.

Kasey C Schanen, Fond Du Lac, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Justen D Smith, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sabrina L Talley, 3900 block of Ruby Ave., Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.

Charnice E Tibbs, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (injury).

Kerry G Turnipseed, 3500 block of Washington Ave., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacqueline Vasquez, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Pamela A Vaughn, Madison, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel R Villarreal, 2800 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Brittany R Wehrly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property.

Michael (aka XXXX Merk) D Wesley, Milwaukee, burglary (room), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Kenya L White, 15000 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Alexis L Wood, 1400 block of Fox Tail Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

