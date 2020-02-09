Monday, Feb. 3 – Friday, Feb. 7

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Shamarionte (aka Mario) D Adams, 1500 block of Blake Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brandie N Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.

Yessenia V Arizmendi, 1600 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.

Hayes S Barker, 2500 block of Dwight Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mark A Bell, 1000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gabriel E Berrios, Aurora, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Quantea L Booker-Fonder, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Tamara Rene Borneman, 1700 block of Park Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.

Ryan B Bratten, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Lorena E Bucio, Aurora, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Kenyon F Canady, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

Antonio D Causey, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony L Chambers, 2000 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cameo D Coleman, Milwaukee, possession of THC.

Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).

Jacque M Fipps, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Bri Anna A M Ford, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Ave., Union Grove, felony bail jumping, possession with THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joanna G Garcia, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (3rd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense), resisting an officer.

Devion (aka Brandon Lake) D Garrett, 1300 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Dominique K Haynes, 2000 block of 17th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Rockney W Hudson, Libertyville, Ill., possession of THC.

Nicholas L Janowski, Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Desmond (aka Dezmond Nicholson) Deandre Johnson, 1300 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of THC.

Arthur J Jones, 1000 block of Flett Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bradley M Jones, 900 block of Crestwood Drive, Burlington, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Javon (aka Kevin Marshall) D Jones, 3000 block of Packard Ave., Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Robert D Kingery, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Thomas Gerald Kringel, Menomonee Falls, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Melissa M Laumann, homeless, Racine, attempt retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Kevin (aka Calvin) A Lynch, 1600 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

McKinley L Mann, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sahara (aka Daniellecatina) D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, hit and run (injury).

Justin P McKenna, 700 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Keith A Mickelson, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Vyskoski (aka Starsky) Morris Jr., 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Richard A Nichols, Milwaukee, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, 1300 block of Arthur Ave., Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, invasion of privacy.

Danny (aka Toutant) L Obuchowski, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 without great bodily harm, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

Adrian D Oliver, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Dontrail L Pipkins, 2100 block of Layard Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+ offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dyvonn (aka Louie) B Rasmussen, Seymour, felony bail jumping.

Craig J Richardson, 5800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Augustine R Rodriguez, 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, substantial battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Josue R Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Ave., Racine, substantial battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emanuel Flores Rojas, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Paul (aka P.J.) L Satterwhite, 2400 block of Harriet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Curtis Lee Singleton, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Nutraveon L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, attempt felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Josue L Torres, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Matthew S Walkowski, 27800 block of Homestead Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.

Dwayne (aka James Edwards) E Whitelaw, 1300 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.

Ronald D Wright, Waukegan, Ill., misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0