Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Andrea N Allen, 1700 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deseree M Ayers, Sheboygan, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Andrew M Burgermeister, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Lequan (aka LB) T Byles, 4900 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

John Reins Casper, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.

Anthony B Cortez, 5100 block of Short Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

Willie L Cox, 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael J Craig, Beaver Dam, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Angela C Czubinski, 4600 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Darriontay R Danzy, 1800 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jasmine R Davis, 7400 block of Kinzie Ave., Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Johnnie Delacruz, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance.

Travian L Gardner, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

George E Gayton, 2100 block of Mead Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.

Brandon Alexander Harmon, Milwaukee, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order.

Brian J Horne, Humbolt, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davonte Jackson, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Bobby Ray King Sr., 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darryl (aka Lucky) E Knowlin, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery.

Amber L McCann, Lake Villa, Illinois, possession of cocaine.

Charles McMorris, 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (with previous conviction), battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

James J Meeks, Zion, Illinois, misdemeanor theft.

John L Murphy, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Byron E Page, 3600 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Destiny M Paquin-Madison, 2300 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (business setting).

Deontraye D Parks, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Desmond L Petty, 1700 block of Linden Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Eric D Russ, Milwaukee, possession of THC.

Juan F Salinas Jr., 2000 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.

Brianna K Segura, 1100 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Corie Ann Seward, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erica Smith, 600 block of ½ Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Darrius L Stephenson, Milwaukee, possession of THC.

Stephen J Thurmond, Franksville, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.

Garrian M Townsend, 3300 block of Fox Drive, Racine, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Jerred Damone Townsend, 3300 block of Fox Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury.

April S Vaughn, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Willie E Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Mamie L Ware, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

Walter J Wilson Jr., 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Scott D Wisnefski, 1600 block of State Street, Union Grove, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Alexis L Wood, 1400 block of Fox Tail Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Amy R Woodward, 1300 block of Summit Ave., Racine, intentionally give false alarm, disorderly conduct.

Albert W Wroten, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of THC.

Zachary (aka Zachery) R Zavala, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

