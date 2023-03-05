Feb. 27-March 3

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Mohammad T. Alnabulsi, Middletown, Connecticut, assault by prisoners.

Alfred (aka Ace) D. Anderson, 700 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Ramiro Esteban Baca, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license (cause death), homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (unborn child), intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

Luis M. Bardales, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs.

Jabari T. Barmore, Calumet Park, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Davarico A. Bass, 5600 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.

Charmeny J. Beadles, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Kenneth L. Booker, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, exposing genital, intimate parts or pubic area.

Devontae O. Bracken, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Traveon D. Brooks, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin Brown, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.

Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Carrie E. Burns, Libertyville, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Lejon J. Cadd, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Adric S. Centell-Dunk, 2300 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joseph P. Crago, Grayslake, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Tommy E. Dennison, 4300 block South Loomis Road, Waterford, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Charissa L. Earl, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.

Roger L. Gardner Jr., 5100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Andrew Michael Good, 1000 block of County Road D, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Maurice D. Hatchett, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Jacob E. Heeter, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Marcus J. Hennegan, 600 block of Main Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jamal J. Jenkins, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, computer message (threaten injury or harm), disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawann (aka X Birdman) L. Johnson, 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Sunshine K. Ketchum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jasmine D. Keys, Beach Park, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Camarion D. King, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joshua J. Kroack, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Dexter D. Love, 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.

Stanley McNutt, 400 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Darelle Tristan Mitchell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brandi L. Parr, Chicago, Illinois, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

David C. Pierce Jr., 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Devion (aka Quarter Back SAVV) D. Ray, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, threat to law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.

Alexie Reyes, West Allis, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, aggravated battery.

Orlando C. Robinson, 2000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Curtis A. Robison, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.

Dennis C. Ross, Old Mill Creek, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David E. Schrank, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.

Jeffery D. Sheppard, 300 block of Main Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Arvontre D. Taylor, 2000 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Parrish I. Watts, 5200 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.