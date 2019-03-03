Monday, Feb. 25-March 1
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jasmine C. Andrews, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, operating without a license.
Robert L. Armstrong, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, possession of marijuana.
John H. Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run.
Thomas J. Baggesen, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Patricia L. Beaulieu, 1500 block of 1/2 Erie Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Bruce William Berger, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, operating while intoxicated.
Isaac L. Bernal, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Xavier T. Bitseedy, Cudahy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, greater than or equal to 200 grams.
Isaiah J. Brenner, 300 block of Indian Bend Road, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Rashawn B. Conda, 600 block of High Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Blake V. Craigen, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James A. Day, 6700 block of Bald Eagle Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Keondae D. Driver, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyrone A. Earle, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher J. Ebner, 1400 block of N. Green Bay Road, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Jaron A. Ezell, 8600 block of W. Fairy Chasm Drive, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael S. Fountaine, 4100 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Trevor M. Frischmuth, 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M. Gleason, 1800 block of State Street, Racine, make false odometer statement, felony theft, false representation, between $5,000 and $10,000, felony bail jumping.
Amy J. Girard, South Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edmund M. Hampton, 1400 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A. Harlan, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Branden D. Harris, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jenny L. Hernandez, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Frederick Allen Hunt II, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Zishon D. Hunt, Waukegan, Ill., felony personal identity theft.
Edward L. Jackson, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft, false representation, greater than $2,500, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Trevor Lawrence Jackson, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ameer A. Johnson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin W. Johnson, 2000 block of Chatham Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood.
Daniel A. Kirk, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
James A. Lubinski, 2900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Hector Maldonado Jr., 24700 block of La Follette Avenue, Kansasville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Marquez, 300 block of Wickham Boulevard, Racine, first degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping.
Matthew J. Mark, South Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julia Caprice Martin, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, retail theft, intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500.
Quatrion L. Morens, 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, operate without a license, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Eugenia Denise Nance, 700 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, prostitution.
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take greater than or equal to $500.
Edward Perez, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Joshua J. Plansky, Waukegan, Ill., possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kiron D. Price, 300 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
DeAngelo Richardson, 1800 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft, false representation, greater than $2,500, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Faye I. Rocha, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, substantial battery, operating without a license.
Jose L. Rodriguez Jr., 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between one and five grams, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, greater than or equal to 200 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sergio Antonio Rodriguez, 6400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, failure to report to jail.
Najee I. Sherrod, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Casey L. Small, 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Gerald D. Smith, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Arnaldo Sotomayor-Rivera, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alicia K. Sykes, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, fail/cause child to attend school, neglecting a child.
Lisa Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take greater than or equal to $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jerome Taylor, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy H. Teloh, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Brian D. Tucker, 3300 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Connor J. Vos, 300 block of Conkey Street, Burlington, possession of cocaine.
Deontayjah S. Walton, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, criminal damage to property.
Antonio D. Williams, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, stalking, first degree recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Ricky L. Williams, 5200 block of S. Blackstone, Chicago, felony personal identity theft.
Cory A. Wirt, 3200 block of Fox Dr., Racine, burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft.
Roy P. Wright, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing genitals, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child (less than 13 years of age) to view/listen to sexual activity, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Frank E. Zitka Sr., 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, operating while intoxicated.
