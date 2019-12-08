Monday, Dec. 2- Friday, Dec. 6

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

David Thomas Aegerter, 1200 block of Laurel Lane, Kansasville, possession of controlled substance.

Terry L Akins, 1400 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Jackie M Anderson, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.

Eric N. Aponte, of Racine, sex offender registry violation.

Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).

Gary L Booker, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Tami M Buck-Olivares, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

Tina M Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Danesha Monae Cannon, 2900 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.

Rhea N Chacon, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.

Armoni E Chambers, West Allis, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.

Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.

Emma D Davis, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Alex J. Decker, 4200 block of South Beaumont Avenue, Kansasville, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.

Matthew Thomas Domina, of Waukesha, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Tommy L Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, manufacture heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Todd D Dvorak, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah K. Escareno, 34000 block of Geneva Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.

Chad David Everts, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments.

Elliot James Feldman, 4700 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.

Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.

Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.

Dedrick L Flowers Jr., 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Juan Fuentes, 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Codarro D Gilbert, 2200 block of Twentieth Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), armed burglary, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Dominic J. Gilboy, 2000 block of Charles Street, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of THC.

Edgar A. Montes Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1000 grams of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Breanna L Hamilton, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Johnathan W Hennegan, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Lazaro R Hernandez, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), battery (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments).

Jesus Herrera, 2300 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Donovan Gavell James, 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Matthew L Jelinek, 7400 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price between $500 and $5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).

David J Jesion, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (alter price between $500 to $5,000).

Qursene Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Lynn Joseph, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Patrick T. Keepers, 3900 block of Green Street, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Alize P Kirksey, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, hit and run (injury).

Suzanne Jena Krajca, of Chicago, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Holly A Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shenita C Laury, Chicago, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.

Carlos Orlandus Lewis, 2000 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Tiffany M. Likness, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, neglecting a child.

Erick R Lopez-Alvarez, 1500 block of 12th Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).

Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.

Matthew Michael Madisen, 1200 block of Silent Sunday Court, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.

Dana Lee Manchester, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.

Sean C McCloskey, 3400 block of Fifth Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.

Jeremy McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.

Richard C Meyer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, concealing stolen property (less than or equal to $2,500).

Tatianna C Nesbitt, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.

Kurt R Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Lamar Edward Patterson, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor retail theft.

Tashana V Patterson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Aarron S. Petersen, 100 block of Howland Avenue, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments as a felony domestic abuse repeater.

George A Posanski, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Melvin T Posey, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Judith Rands, Wind Lake, felony bail jumping.

Amanda N. Rasmuson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Robert L. Reams, 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Neil A Schwartz, 6600 block of Spring Hill Drive, Racine, unemployment compensation fraud to obtain benefits (between $2,500 and $5,000).

Jasmine T Simpson, Chicago, uttering a forgery.

Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie L Soteropoulos, Sussex, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.

Dustin Alan Stang, 1400 block of West Street, Union Grove, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury.

Kevin T Struebing, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Melissa A Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Christopher L Thompson, 1100 block of New Street, Union Grove, forgery, uttering a forgery, personal identity theft (harm).

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, 1300 block of 11th Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jeffery A Vlietstra, Chesterton, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

Dartavian Deshawn Watson, 2700 block of 11th Place, Kenosha, hit-and-run causing injury.

Laura S. Williams, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft with false representation.

Damon V. Young Jr., 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, Racine, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

