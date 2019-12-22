Monday, Dec. 16- Friday, Dec. 20

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Rebecca Mary Lynn Albert, 26000 block of Roosevelt Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cornelius Lloyd Armstrong, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Mark A. Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.

Joel R. Brzenk, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.

Clinton Ray Buchanon, 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, Caledonia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Michael Wayne Byles, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, intimidation of victim, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).

Valerie Ann Carey, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine.

Harold B. Connell, Oak Creek, terrorist threats (hate crime), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, hate crime).

Demetre Deonte Davis, 1200 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Reno K. Devore, Milwaukee, robbery of a financial institution.

Tommy Lamont Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin.

Ruben Andrew Figueroa, 600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of THC as a repeat offense, disorderly conduct.

Gabrielle R. Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Mount Pleasant, uttering a forgery.

Robert N. Franklin, Chicago, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Tevin T. Gallien, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

David D. Garrett-Graves, 1600 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, first-degree reckless injury, disorderly conduct, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.

George E. Gayton, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, attempted strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

Jamie O. Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Raynard Antonio Hall, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jonathan Christopher Harris, 1800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 40 grams of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abdullah M. Hasan, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Letephia Y. Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Taylor J. Holbek, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murphy D. Hooks, 2300 block of 71st Street, Kenosha, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

James Richard Jackson, of Hinckley, Ill., obstructing an officer.

Antonio Jaimes, 1200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Jacob A. Johnson, Lyons, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cory A. Jones, of Wadsworth, Ill., operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

Joseph F. Langenfeld, 2300 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery.

Tre Vaughn Lassiter-Schneck, Franklin, attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Sedale M. Lockridge, 2900 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.

Traoun Dayjon Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ashley M. Pacheco, Oak Creek, fraud against financial institution between $500 and $10,000, forgery as a party to a crime, uttering a forgery.

Vanessa Marie Davis Perry, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, failure to cause a child to attend school, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Desmen H. Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin V. Pierce, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

William J. Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Marissa M. Rangel, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.

Jacqueline R. Robinson, Rochester, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Nathan James Romnek, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nickolas Gerald Schultz, Manawa, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jamie L. Soteropoulos, Sussex, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.

Jacob John Streckenbach, 9000 block of Carol Ann Drive, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana.

Maurice L. Stribling, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.

Manuel Angel Vazquez, Milwaukee, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams).

Vernon L. Walker, AKA Vaughntille Walker, 5000 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Marquis Washington, Milwaukee, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Taurean L. White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Hassan Ahmad Whitfield, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nicholas A. Wilson, 3800 block of 16th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (with a minor child in vehicle).

