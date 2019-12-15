Monday, Dec. 9- Friday, Dec. 13

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Deron R Adams, 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

James J Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

David Jermaine Balcom, 1100 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.

Gregory L Battle, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lamarion D Blair, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.

Amanda M Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

Damian M Ferguson Bobula, 6000 block of Chesapeake Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Gary L Booker, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Jeremy A Brown, Zion, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

I’mani K Bundrent, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

India J Cannon, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (use to defraud less than $10,000).

Chandra N Carlson, 3400 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.

Alise M Carter-Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.

Victor D Casiano-Colon, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Francisco M De Arce Ceteno, 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

Neal C Conley, Brodhead, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.

Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.

Devonte Antonio Culpepper, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

Danny M Davis, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.

Paris L Davis, 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Jose G Lopez Diaz, Burbank, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfonso Jesus Dorantes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.

Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Kevin B Ferguson, 4600 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Eduardo Alejandro Flores, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.

James Paul Fonk II, 6200 block of Lincoln Shire Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Jason N Frederick, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario M Garcia, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3 and 10 grams).

Nicolas N Garcia, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Tamia Denise Garcia, 400 block of Dutton Street, Burlington, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Robert L Griffin, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Cassandra Rae Halter, 22000 block of Hanson Road, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Michael Hawkins, 1200 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Kendall Marshawn Hill, 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Taylor J Holbek, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candace E Isenhart, 200 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Kayla A Johnson, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Addie M Jones, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, hit and run (injury).

Rhonda N Lane, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Aimee R Mahan, Volo, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Calvin Earl Mallett, McDonough, Georgia, possession of THC.

Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.

Robert L Mayfield Jr., 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Angel T McLemore, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Jennifer Mejia, 9300 block of Tamarack Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.

Isaiah Mendez, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Liza Marie Miller, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs/possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dallas J Moore, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Caleb M Niesen, 2900 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, second degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, carrying handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, disorderly conduct.

Damarthanetz D Patterson, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000).

Elizabeth A Pavia, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Justin J Perron, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.

Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earnest Phillips, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of other Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Timothy Ratcliff, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Jaylin I Revera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Christopher T. Rogers, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony ID theft for financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Angela A Scheit, 1800 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Tyrone Jason Smith, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, stalking.

Nattely N Spikes, 5100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Antwon R Spruiel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Amy Michelle Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Deavon J Turner, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Marcus D Wade, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of THC.

Marquis Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Timothy Cregg Washington, 4800 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Tuan D Watkins, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13), causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

Horace Lavon Willis, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Rashae M Wilson, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).

