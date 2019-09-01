Monday, Aug. 26- Thursday, Aug. 29
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tim Paul Beaudet, 700 block of Hunter Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffery L. Burnette, of the 4000 block of Knoll Place, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Sarah Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000).
Jermaine S. Clemon, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Denecia L. Cook, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Dana Dominga Cruz, 2800 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500) with prior burglary/theft conviction, forgery, uttering a forgery.
Frank D. Edwards, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property.
Christopher M. Haroian, 7800 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Todd H. Hartmann, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mason Howard (a.k.a. Sig), 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Joshua A. Jewell, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly C. Krueger, New Berlin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, cause injury by operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brad R. Londre, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, felony intimidation of a victim, aggravated battery, false imprisonment.
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Wayne A. McCurty (a.k.a. Tommie M. Temple), 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000).
Julian I. McWhorter, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, substantial battery.
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Ryan S. Ratliff, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Malik Roberson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, violation of a harassment injunction, disorderly conduct.
Olivia G. Sanchez, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park or school, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Reynold K. Schultz, 7100 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Scott, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jabari M. Scurlock, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Derick R. Smith, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams).
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Reginald D. Taylor, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
Mario L. Tucker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiwontay A. Versey-James, 1500 block of Albert Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Karl A. Westbrooks, 1200 block of 69th Street, kenosha, misdemeanor failure to report to jail, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lacreesha D. Williams, 6000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
