Monday, Aug. 5-Friday, Aug. 9
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
John Allyn, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Enrique Aranda Jr., 2300 block of DeKoven Avenue, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Curtis Bates, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jmontae L. Bogan, 1100 block of Frederick Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joshua S. Brandies, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon.
James R. Burnett, 5000 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desiree N. Chavez, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin J. Claudio, Milwaukee, theft by contractor (less than or equal to $2,500).
Gerald L. Cross, Milwaukee, failure to provide child support.
Kyle J. Czarnecki, 7200 block of South Delaine Drive, Oak Creek, theft of movable property, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Zachary P. Demet, 3300 block of Eighth Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Patrick D. Gordon, 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kenneth F. Hand, 9000 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Javoeni Dariel Henry, 3400 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas J. Klante, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cindy A. Knotek, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Dylan J. Kraft, 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr., 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Jameel L. Lomack, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, resisting an officer.
Benito Martinez, Milwaukee, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery.
Robert W. Martinsen, 700 block of Fox Lane, Waterford, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing an officer.
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Joe Mendoza, 1600 Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Craig Thomas Mertes, Franklin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Calvin A. McGowan (a.k.a. Pappy), 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Devanta M. Mixon, Brooklyn, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver THC (equal to or less than 200 grams).
Joshua P. Mueller, 300 block of Dale Drive, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Jessica M. Nelson, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Amber R. Nicolazzi, 3600 block of West County Highway G, Caledonia, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyrone J. Price, 400 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, stalking.
Gilberto Quintero, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lane W. Ravey, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Nathan J. Romnek, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Garth M. Santos, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, stalking, resisting an officer.
Shawn M. Schuett, 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Terence B. Seward, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenny R. Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Willie Henry Ferguson Jr.), 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
John P. Torres Jr., 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Malta L. Valle, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft for financial gain against an elderly or disabled person, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Denise K. Williams, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury.
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
