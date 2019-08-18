Monday, Aug. 12-Friday, Aug. 16
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Cesar A. Angeles Jr., 5200 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, operating while intoxicated.
Michael N. Angus, 1100 block of Hagerer St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Dimontray M. Barker, 1600 block of Mead St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams).
Andrai A. Barrios, 300 block of Edward St., Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Kevin R. Booker, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, possession of cocaine.
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Timothy W. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy J. Collins Jr., 1100 block of Washington Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Craig A. Conway, 1200 block of 10th St., Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Robin C. Davis, 3100 block of 86th St., Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Levar C. Hargrove, 1600 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, second degree sexual assault.
Richard Hernandez, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Kavon M. Hogue, 1300 block of Prospect St., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Tori J. Hutchins, Milwaukee, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, concealing stolen property (value less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Shaveze M. Johnson, 2800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dorlissa T. Jones, North Chicago, Ill., carrying a concealed weapon.
Michael A. Kent, Salem, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Tyler W. Kronshagen, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Brittany L. Kucaj, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earl D. Lawhorn, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Star L. Lee, 33300 block of Fairview Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Diamond S. Little, Milwaukee, felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Mark A. Lychwick, Delavan, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Hector Maldonado Jr., 24700 block of La Follette Ave., Kansasville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael T. Malison, 900 block of Saint Andrews Old, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert L. McAlister, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Vanshay M. McMorris, 5000 block of Graceland Blvd., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), felony bail jumping.
Alfonzo B. Moore, 800 block of Jackson St., Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaquonte Q. Munger, 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, sexual intercourse with a child.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Erik E. Peterson, 2900 block of Gillen St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alphonse Pritchett, 1800 block of Geneva St., Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault.
Joseph S. Raffensperger, 1500 block of Wolff St., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Teirra S. Reeves, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Antonio C. Rhinehouse (a.k.a. Pooh Bear), 700 block of 10th St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.
Daniel L. Rimer, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael D. Ross, Davenport, Iowa, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Calista S. Smith, 100 block of North Milwaukee St., Waterford, receiving stolen property (value less than $2,500), misdemeanor theft (false representation value less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Avery B. Thomas, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Cier A. Tye-Pearson, 1700 block of State St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Lionso Vega III, Saint Francis, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome T. Walker, 1700 block of Ninth St., Racine, hit and run, physical abuse of a child with use of a dangerous weapon recklessly causing bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm.
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd St., Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alyssa Wells, 2000 block of Superior St., Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration with a minor in the vehicle, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
David M. Ynnocencio, 1600 block of Howe St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping.
