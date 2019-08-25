Monday, Aug. 19-Friday, Aug. 23
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Thomas D. Anderson (a.k.a. Tom Cat), 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Marshall T. Andrews, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacy R. Andry, 1400 block of 71st Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, disorderly conduct.
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sean A. Bradley, 29300 block of Riverview Lane, Wind Lake, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric J. Brannon, 3200 block of Republic Ave., Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Brooks, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas C. Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Andrew L. Cage, 1700 block of Carlisle Ave., disorderly conduct.
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, racine, misdemaenor theft, felony bail jumping.
Daisy M. Canady, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Dustin J. Christman, 1400 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, deliver a prescription drug.
Takisha M. Cooper, 4100 block of 13th Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
Corey Coronado, 5300 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Cruz, Tampa, Fla., obstructing an officer.
David S. Cunningham Jr., 3000 block of Bate Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Benjamin I. Dolphin, 33700 block of Washington Ave., Burlington, operating while intoxicated.
Daniel C. Dusing, 32800 block of Bayview Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Irvin C. Ellsworth, 3600 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, robbery with use of force, take vehicle without owner’s consent by use or threat of force, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, operating without a license.
Kazon C. Grantz, Franklin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric William Hafer, 29900 block of Old Hwy A, Burlington, possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen property (greater than $10,000).
Martell D. Harris, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC.
Demetria D. Hayes, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Roberto B. Hernandez (a.k.a. Mario A. Mejia), 1600 block of Morton Ave., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Mykeshia S. Howze, 4300 block of Durand Ave., Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Marquis D. Jones, 2300 block of Grove Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Aaron M. Kimberly, 28100 block of First Street, Kansasville, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Larry N. Klyce, 3000 block of Durand Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
James C. Latshaw, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Alain D. Manning, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property.
Heidi E. Mayer, 1900 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Torrance L. McClain, 2100 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Alexus C. McKinley, 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Dallas J. Moore, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Ana L. Najera Trinidad, 2000 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Timothy D. Parham, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs.
Gaven L. Poczekaj, Milwaukee, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood.
Carl W. Quast, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly L. Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, threat to a law enforcement officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession of THC.
Terry Reed Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Britten Robinson, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, felony issuance of a worthless check, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Jose Israel Rocha, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew J. Rondone, 1400 block of Maria Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sean B. Sepstead, Grafton, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Joseph E. Smith, 4300 block of Spring Street, Racine, first degree child sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jacob A. Taylor, Whitewater, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jeremy D. Tweedy, Zion, Ill., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharlene W. Tyson, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Joseph D. Walker, 1400 block of Summit Ave., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David R. Williams Jr., 1300 block of 44th Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Troy R. Wolfson, 300 block of Saint Mary’s Street, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance.
