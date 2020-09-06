Criminal complaints, Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Monday, Aug. 31–Friday, Sept. 4
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Bryant (aka Brick) E Albritton, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Bryan J Bartes, Wind Lake, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol concentration enhancer).
Steven A Brown Jr., 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, sex offender (fail/provide information), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Hannibal M Chambers, 1300 block of Nields Court, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erik R Claypool, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo L Coates, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
John H Fell, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
KiaTreveon E J Ford, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Fred C Gossett, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nasar A Gregory, Black River Falls, obstructing an officer.
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of Tenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Aubrey (aka Justin Aubrey) J Knight, 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Marshall F Kolbeck, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Trayveion K Lester, 3400 block of Green Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Emily M Moore, Wind Lake, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
David J Ortiz, Waukegan, Ill., possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Donte J Phillips, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Jerry (aka Christopher Herdon) L Robbins, 2400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Kenneth R Sobbe, 400 block of Park Avenue, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony Ray Stehofsky, Milwaukee, criminal damage to property, attempt entry into a locked coin box, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Ill., attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Craig (aka Grey Williams) J Taylor, 1000 block of Racine Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Wesley (aka Victor Jones) Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!