Criminal complaints, Aug. 3-7

Monday, Aug. 3- Friday, Aug. 7
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Ricardo D Baity, Tuscaloosa, Ala., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Sherman (aka Squirrel) E Barber Jr., 1800 block of Blake Ave., Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Mustafa E Bey, 1600 block of Winslow St., Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Kenneth M Blackman, 1600 block of Kentucky St., Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, stalking resulting in bodily harm, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer.
Terellus A Bolton Jr., 2000 block of Kinzie Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with minor child in vehicle).
David Patrick Casper, 600 block of Aber Drive, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer.
David A Clark, 2200 block of Layard Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass.
Kristin N Connelly, Salem, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armonte T Cook, 1600 block of Maple St., Racine, robbery with use of force.
Isaiah B Cornell, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kristina R Corrie, 1700 block of Grange Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Derrick D Daniel, 1800 block of 62nd St., Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Love-Devon Davenport, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Walter (aka Mickey) H Davidson, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Devontre T Davis, 900 block of Lombard Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Jesus Flores-Mejia, 1900 block of Mead St., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block of Green St., Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia manufacture/deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Scott R Groleau, Cudahy, obstructing an officer.
David J Guerrero, 700 block of South Marquette St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Cody M Hall, 1600 block of Edgewood Ave., Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Craig C Hansen, 100 block of Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Allen Hendricks, 6400 block of Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Nariah (aka Dariah) N Harris, 6000 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Demare (aka Demarteeni) M Isom, 1900 block of Thurston Ave., misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M Johnson, 1600 block of Grove Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David (aka David Lopez) C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Jeremy B Long, Neenah, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly A Macemon, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Chaquara Y Mason, 1100 block of Lasalle St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Robert (aka Squeeze) C McCarter, 1900 block of Lawn St., Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child (use or threat of force or violence), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Vonieshia (aka Marquita Shavell Pinnick) A McDade, Milwaukee, escape.
Dee-Londraye B McGee, 2000 block of West Lawn Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Pablo (aka Jose Nino) A Medrano, 2600 block of 63rd St., Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Joseph D Melnik, 2100 block of Rupert Blvd., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary (room).
Stacy (aka Stacy Nettleton) L Mendez, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mark J Mikorski, 4100 block of North Main St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse assessments).
Lance L Moore, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Sammy L Noble, Franksville, obstructing an officer.
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mitchell T Picord, 5400 block of Scenery Road, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Ave., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).
Jeffrey D Ramos, 2300 block of 30th Ave., Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Shskellie (aka Kelli) R Reaves, 1400 block of Eleventh St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Crescencio R Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Deshawn A Searcy, 3500 block of Victory Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Matthew J Smith, 3900 block of Western Way, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jerry (aka Gerald) L Stegman, 1700 block of 12th St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michelle C Stevens, Milwaukee, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Lisa (aka Lisa Turbeville) Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Jonathan Taizan, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Garrian M Townsend, 3300 block of Fox Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC.
Nino Valle, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donsharell D Walton, 3700 block of Erie St., Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amarion L Webb, 1200 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul A Young, 1300 block of Ramona Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
