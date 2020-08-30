Criminal complaints, Aug. 24-28

Monday, Aug. 24–Friday, Aug. 28
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Viviana Avila, McHenry, Ill., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sarkis (aka Sam) Azarian, 32200 block of Rodaza Drive, Rochester, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Shawn M Breier, 300 block of Settlement Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Benette Brown, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Lucas (aka Melvin Jackson) D Brown, 900 Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly.
Jamie M Cain, 1400 block of Larson Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kenyon F Canady III, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Aymie M Cicero, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer
Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rory E Griffiths, 7700 block of Botting Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mathew L Jelinek, 7400 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).
Stephen H Kusters, 3400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Montreill H Lawhorn, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lauro Llamas, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Shawn E Londre, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaysen D Massie, 1400 block of Summit Ave., Racine, armed robbery.
Ruben Medina Jr., 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Kerensa M Olson, 1900 block of Johnson Ave., Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Catherine M Rios, 1300 block of Park Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC.
Jason Alan Samonig, 200 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelly M Sizer, 4000 block of Victory Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dayquana M Stinson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jereme D Toney, 4600 block of Durand Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Katerina Tucakovic, 2600 block of Jean Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Rodolfo T Villarreal IV, 1300 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Ramon (aka Nonar Wilson) Ashly Williams, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Rico J Williams, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Kirdrell M Wright, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!