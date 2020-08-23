Criminal complaints, Aug. 17-21

Monday, Aug. 10–Friday, Aug. 14
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Debra (aka Debra Urness) Jane Anderson, 1200 block of Indiana St., Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Austin T Bindenagel, 3500 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amaury Boria, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.
Milton J Christensen, 4400 block of Ridgeway Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin (aka David Ferrell) L Davis, 1000 block of Delamere Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Conner S Draves, 1400 block of Chatham St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Tanner A Easton, 2500 block of Geneva St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Benjamin D Ellison, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M Fox, Zion, Ill., felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam J Gebhart, 400 block of East Main St., Burlington, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph (aka Jeremy Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Ryan Scott Gietzel, 2500 block of Red Oak Drive, Burlington, discharge firearm from vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Henry W Hangebrauck, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Scott A Hansen, 3700 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
James (aka Jerry Daniels) L Humphreys, Chicago, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Quanetta T Johnson, 2200 block of Center St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Michael J Krusienski, 1500 block of Bryn Mawr Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine.
Dustin J Lalor, 4200 block of Olive St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Ave., Racine, criminal damage to religious property, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
D’Angelo D McGlorn, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Jerome (aka X Manymoon) McKinney, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High St., Racine, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct.
William (aka Vasilios Mourad) H Mourat, 1600 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (7, 8 or 9th offense).
Keyosha M Pipkins, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marqwan (aka Marquan Pitt) D Porter, 4100 block of Erie St., Racine, second degree sexual assault.
Alberto R Quintero, 1400 block of Grange Ave., Racine, possession of THC, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Dyvonn (aka Louie) B Rasmussen, Seymour, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, felony criminal damage to property.
Lazarick (aka Lazaric Coleman) L Riley, 3000 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Sawisky, 800 block of Kentucky St., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaquan L Smith, Indianapolis, robbery of a financial institution.
Christopher A Stanton, 7700 block of 10th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Melinda (aka Lisa Richards) Lynn Torres, Oak Creek, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Alison A Wasser, 2200 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Alontay M Webb, Madison, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marlon (aka Marco Rainge) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Karrie R Wittlieff, 600 block of Sixth St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal $500).
David E Young, Kansasville, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie L Zidek, Wonder Lake, Ill., possession of methamphetamine.
