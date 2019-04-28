This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Damian K. Allison, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mark A. Anderson, 1000 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500).
Dana D. Andrews, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Bell, 1900 block of Erie St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Josue J. Bobadilla, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Terri J. Brzezinski, 1200 block of Racine St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sonya A. Bunville (a.k.a. Karen Szabo), 1900 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, felony theft – false representation (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Elijah Matthew Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel Antonio Carambot, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jerry L. Cunningham, 1000 block of College Ave., Racine, hit and run.
Zachary Paul Demet, 3300 block of 8th Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darryl D. Downs, 1500 block of West St., Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alex R. Duncan, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Katheryn C. Duncan, Franksville, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct.
Kvonte Lashaun Kidd Ellis, Mount Pleasant, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resist officer, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Tony N. Esparza, Milwaukee, theft (movable property between $10,000 and $100,000).
Derry D. Essie Jr., 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Philip E. Fraley, Mount Pleasant, theft – business setting (more than $100,000).
Deandre X. Graham, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, operating without a license.
Mary J. Gray, 200 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Laron D. Green, 3700 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a license.
Samantha Ann Grow, 500 block of High St., Racine, hit and run.
Breanne M. Hart, Milwaukee, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000), misdemeanor theft.
Elijah L. Hattix, 1700 block of North Main St., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Crystal O. Hill, 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (greater than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Cameron L. Holbrook (a.k.a. Bubba), Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
John A. Johnson, 500 block of 8th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mark L. Johnson, 4900 block of Kings Cove Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Priest A. Jones, 1200 block of Geneva St., Racine, false imprisonment, felony theft from person or corpse, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey L. Kamin, 2200 block of 56th St., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Joseph P. Karoses IV, 1500 block of Thurston Ave., Racine, hit and run, reckless driving causing injury.
Dylan James Kraft, 4600 block of Olive St., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M. Laumann, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Thomas Malik, 4300 block of 5th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Traveon M. Martin, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Leroy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven C. Minor, 1700 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Shatana R. Moaton, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy H. Monroe, 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Angel J. Montelongo Jr., 2400 block of Layard Ave., Racine, operating while intoxicated.
Thomas J. Nelson, 200 block of E. 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joel Deleon Nieves, Milwaukee, battery to emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tristan J. Opahle, 1700 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Jacob A. Painter, Franksville, uttering a forgery, felony theft – false representation (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Vincente Escalon Perez, Pleasant Prairie, felony bail jumping.
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sang M. Pham, 5300 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
James Andrew Popilek (a.k.a. James Hendricks, Smiley), Trevor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damya C. Randall, Chicago, IL, possession of THC.
Michakell D. Rattler, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi J. Reed, 1700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, theft, criminal damage to property.
Kevin Rucker, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alejandro H. Salazar Sanchez, 4000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
David J. Salazar, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Mark J. Sansouci, 8600 block of 37th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle revoked.
Sandra Sarinana-Morales, 2100 block of Ohio St., Racine, food stamp offense, food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000).
Corey Ray Seekins, Greenfield, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Andrew J. Simonds, Pleasant Prairie, attempt bribery of witness, contempt of court – disobey order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brandon M. Stewart, Sturtevant, felony personal identity theft, misdemeanor theft.
Amanda L. Tibbits, Franksville, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lashaunda S. Varner, 2200 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alfonso M. Vega, Palatine, IL, obstructing an officer, trespass to land-remain after notice.
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrion Rajae Piearson Walker, Plainfield, obstructing an officer.
Gregory Lashawn Wells III (a.k.a. X Lashawn Bub, Bub Lashawn Wells), 1500 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott A. Williams, 2000 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Yankuiel Yadian, West Palm Beach, Fla., retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000).
Frank Edward Zitka Sr., 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
