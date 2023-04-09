April 3-7

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Michael A. Ambrose, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Destiny F. Boner, 5000 block of Shirley Avenue, Mount Pleasant, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Destiny M. Brown, Milwaukee, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Steven A. Brown Jr., 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).

Jasmine E. Canady, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Ricardo Daniel Carranza, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth or sixth offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joshua T. Finnocchiaro, Oak Creek, disorderly conduct.

Miles J. Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping.

Dennis Giannopoulos, Hubertus, possession of narcotic drugs.

Diquar D. Henley, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Patrick Hernandez, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker.

Terry (aka Snake) Hill, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Reginal L. Jones, Oak Creek, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joshua J. Krisky, 1500 block of 92nd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Johnnie (aka Brandon Cooks) Christopher Mills, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Mario A. Sotelo Ocampo, Greenfield, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Kalina M. Owens, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, fail to cause child to attend school (first offense), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Jessica M. Prince, 1900 block of Fairview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.

Leah M. Ruenz-McKinley, Genoa City, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Reginald (Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Kristine A. Verdico, Lake Geneva, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Christopher (aka Pudgy) A. Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.

Juquan R. Williams, 4300 block of Myrtle Court, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Travis A. Williams, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property.