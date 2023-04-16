April 10-14

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Deandre D. Anderson, 700 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

Connie Andresen, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Trevor P. Bolin, 1600 block of North 51st Street, Caledonia, first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Andrew J. Buckley, 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC.

Edward S. Burke, 900 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, possession of a controlled substance (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), possession of cocaine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), possess/illegally obtained prescription (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).

Paul Q. Cassity, homeless, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.

Julie A. Cerka, 32800 block of Center Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Montavius (aka Lil Monte) A. Drane, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Tony R. Epps Jr., 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.

Juan A. Figueroa, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Michael A. Foster, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrews Garcia, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Trenton J. Garski, Wind Lake, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Erin L. Gilbreath, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Conway (aka Dwayne Stokes Bryant) J. Grandy Jr., 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Alejandro J. Guardiola Jr., 1100 block of 8th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

Nicole M. Hurt, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).

Josiah L. James, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

Fairleigh A. Jones, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, sex offender (fail/update information).

Treanna L. Lawson, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Isaiah D. Macon, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.

Kalies I. Majors, 2200 block of William Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Robert L. Martin Sr., 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Eulalio (aka Cantuario Lopes) Mendez, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Imaia A. Mitchell, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Alex W. Morehouse, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Dhiraj R. Patel, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Devere A. Patton, Milwaukee, , obstructing an officer, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Charles Francis Phillips, 4500 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer.

Corey (aka Willie Holland) C. Porter, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Erick M. Quintero, 900 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

Brandon E. Rockweiler, 7100 block of 88th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Dwight D. Rouse, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Jamey L. Smalley, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Henry Whilliam Smith III, Green Bay, felony failure to report to jail.

Robert L. Smith, 1300 block of Virginia Street, Racine, theft (business setting between $5,000-$10,000), theft from a financial institution (between $5,000-$10,000), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500).

Avery B. Thomas Jr., 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Maurice Edward Thomas, 1600 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of cocaine.

Jeffery W. Vaughn, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.