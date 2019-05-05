Criminal complaints — April 29-May 3
Monday, April 29 -Friday, May 3
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Arin P. Berchem, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500).
Thomas C. Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva St., battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Torrist D. Cannon, 1700 block of Spring St., Racine, retail theft (greater than or equal to $500).
Jocelyn A. Carter, Fort Worth, Texas, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Bernard Childress, 500 block of 10th St., misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Michael M. Cotton, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Larry D. Davis, 2000 block of LaSalle St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Angela S. Dobbins, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of child.
Kadi Lynn Edwards, 1800 block of W. 6th St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassandra Christine Fischer, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jerry L. Fordham Jr., Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Rickey C. Franklin, 600 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Mariah L. Gordon, 1500 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joe N. Grissett, 1800 block of W. 6th St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Sandra M. Hansen, 2800 block of Arlington Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Ct., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 1400 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, misdemeanor theft.
Lonnie R. Ingram, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Eugene P. Jackson, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Thomas M. Johnson, Sturtevant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500), concealing stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), concealing stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Kvonte L. Kidd Ellis, 1700 block of LaSalle St., Racine, battery by prisoners, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Michael R. Kluczynski, 2000 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey R. Kotke, Waterford, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny J. Leal, 900 block of Elm St., Racine, criminal trespass, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Nicholas J. Leininger, 3100 block of Rudolph Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Mercede L. Marshall, 1200 block of Grand Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Kareem A. McLain, 3200 block of Kinzie Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Maurice M. Miller, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Isaac E. Muhammad, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas J. Nelson (a.k.a. Tommy J. Cruz), 200 block of E. 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey S. Orris, Atlanta, Ga., resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
James L. Pratt, 1500 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Elaine Rodgers, 5100 block of Admiralty Ave., Racine, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Kenny Rua, 9500 block of 74th St., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of St. Clair St., Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Jennifer M. Schweninger, Franksville, false emergency (911) phone use, resisting an officer.
Alejandro Serna, Elkhorn, disorderly conduct.
Lasean E. Simmons, 900 block of Racine St., Racine, armed robbery.
Nicholas A. Sosa, 1700 block of Boyd Ave., Racine, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David J. Vargas, Kansasville, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cerrell D. Walker, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Andrew J. Westman, 900 block of Delamere Ave., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley M. Westmoreland, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anton K. Williams, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, cause injury/operating while intoxicated.
Travis T. Williams (a.k.a. Pot), 2800 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
