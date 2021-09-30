Craft and gift fair annual roundup

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Craft Fair Roundup. Whether it’s festive holiday items, home decorations, purses, wood items or jewelry that you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it at one of the following area craft fairs:
October
Fall FestOct. 2 — Behind Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Raymond. 2-8 p.m. $20 for kid wristbands for access to three hours of inflatables and carnival games with prizes. Craft show, food, drinks, music, chili cookoff, car show, farmers market.
Fall Festival & Art ShowOct. 3 — St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Country style dinner for $20. Artisans with handmade and crafted items, raffle, virtual silent auction, live music by Dave “Elvis” Kirby, farmer’s market, country store, Packer Pit, food, children’s activities. Call 262-878-3476.
Oktoberfest Craft & Gift ShowOct. 3 — 22221 N. Pepper Road, Barrington, Ill. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Local crafters, home decor, health and wellness, apparel, soaps and lotions, jewelry, home business vendors. Call 815-353-6890.
Holiday Craft Fair & Bake SaleOct. 16 — Faith Lutheran Church Concordia School gym, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Home-canned and home-baked goods, crafts, butcher blocks, bird houses/feeders, quilts, placemats, sewn items, knit items, beads and jewelry, vendor/craft booths, Christian book counter with holiday cards and gifts, free coffee. Sponsored by the Christian Service League to support mission projects of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Call Trudy Kristopeit, 262-994-5253.
Indoor Fall MarketOct. 16 — County Line Hall 103 200th Ave., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 50 vendors and crafters including Enchanted Parties & Events, Young Farmers Association, bakery, apparel. Pina Taco Truck on site.
Fall Craft Fair & Bake SaleOct. 16 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 110 crafters and vendors, bake sale, cash raffle, concessions, Scholastic Book Fair. Proceeds benefit educational technology, Extreme Science Team and Safety Patrol.
Fall FestOct. 16-17 — Farmers Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Vendors, food. Call Gail Deno, 262-456-1003.
Fall Craft & Vendor FairOct. 24 — Bruno’s Restaurant, 730 Corner Stone Crossing, Waterford. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 25 vendors.
November
Holiday Fair, Bake Sale & Auction for MissionsNov. 6 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, refreshments and to view items to be auctioned. Voice Auction at 1 p.m. Items for both auctions include holiday decorations, sport event tickets, Packer items, gifts for pets and people, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets, stocking stuffers. Sponsored by Christian Women Connection. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Care Net, Children of Promise, special needs/disaster victims, and various local, national and international missions.
Holiday FairNov. 6-7 — Farmers Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafts, food. Call Gail Deno, 262-456-1003.
Holiday Craft FairNov. 7 — Lake Oaks Senior Apartments, 1916 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Call 262-633-8438.
Christmas in the Village Nov. 19-20 — Bruno’s Restaurant, 730 Corner Stone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Crafters also inside stores in Waterford.
Christmas in the Country Craft ShowNov. 20 — Waterford High School commons, 100 Field Drive, Waterford. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1 ages 12 and older. Presented by the Waterford FFA Alumni. Call 262-534-2071.
December
Christmas Craft FairDec. 3-4 — St. John Nepomuk Parish Center, 700 English St., Racine (enter parking lot off Yout Street). 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Free. Knitted, crocheted and embroidered items; Czech ornaments.