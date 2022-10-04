Course focuses on printmaking techniques

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will offer a new personal enrichment course hosted by artist-in-residence Roberto Torres Mata beginning Thursday, Oct. 20. "Ink and Paper" will meet regularly on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in Rita D102.

Open to all skill levels, the course will introduce students to several printmaking techniques such as monotype printmaking and collagraphy, particularly focusing on the use of textures within a composition.

The cost is $90. Registration is open through Oct. 18. Open studio hours are also available for separate registration for an additional $90, allowing students up to 60 hours of studio time outside of class. To register, go to uwp.edu/personalenrichment.