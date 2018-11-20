Try 3 months for $3
  • The Racine Christmas Coalition of Churches community Nativity scene will be going up on display on Dec. 1 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. A letter to the editor on Tuesday incorrectly stated that it was not going up this year. The Christmas Coalition is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization open to the public. Donations toward the costs of these efforts can be sent to the Racine Christmas Coalition of Churches account at Tri City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405, or any Tri City branch in the area.

