WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2018
IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Keep your connections to the past open. Touch base with people who inspire you to be and do your best. Don't feel that you must keep up with a fast crowd. Be true to yourself and to the people you love and care about most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Your charm will help you bypass someone who is trying to bully you into doing something you don't want to do. Spend less and avoid debt.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don't leave anything to chance: If someone wants to make a last-minute change, be prepared to counter with a better plan. Take control and keep things simple as you move forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
An emotional plea will be heard and dealt with appropriately. The changes you bring about will make a difference to someone you care about. Don't let someone's rhetoric faze you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Don't share personal information with someone you don't know well. Pay closer attention to what you eat and drink. Health issues will arise if you let yourself get run-down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Don't divulge a secret prematurely. Make personal changes that will allow you more options to travel, learn or change direction next year. Check out your options and start the ball rolling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Plan a trip or make arrangements for the festive season. Getting together with your peers will give you greater insight into the people you work alongside. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Think big, but stay within your budget. Use your imagination to come up with a surprise that will thrill a loved one. An emotional issue can be resolved.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You will know what's best for you, and you shouldn't let anyone convince you to deviate from your plans. A personal change will do you good and boost your confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
It's up to you to bring about change. Consider what you'd like to see transpire and make it happen. Doing a little shopping or getting together with friends is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Visit someone you find supportive. Spending time with someone with more experience will help you view personal situations clearly. Personal relationships will require time and patience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Plan outings, do things with youngsters or get together with a close friend or sibling. Don't let personal changes cause concern. Make the best out of whatever options you are given.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
You'll get an interesting idea that will surprise a loved one. A personal change will do you good and help you make plans that will improve your lifestyle.
COPYRIGHT 2018 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
