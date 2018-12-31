TUESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2019 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Your mission is to clean up unresolved issues as you build a new foundation for ideas you want to pursue. There is no room for waste or unnecessary arguments. Stay focused on what’s important and let the drama in your life drift away. Live in the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Let your feelings and emotions dictate your actions. Trust your intuition to help you recognize what’s important and what can be discarded.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Get organized, discuss money matters and work out a plan that will help you sort out any debts you incurred last year. Emotional matters should be handled with patience and understanding.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Less talk and more action will get you where you want to be. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if it will make your life easier. Romance is highlighted.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Don’t let stress weigh you down. If you are unhappy with a situation, talk to someone with experience and insight into your affairs. A solution will present itself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Consider your goals for the upcoming year and devise a strategy that will help make your journey manageable. A little romance will ease your stress and encourage a better relationship with someone special.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs. Stick to a moderate and healthy lifestyle. Make a to-do list or begin a New Year’s resolution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Avoid wasting time. If you let others do as they please, you’ll be allowed to follow your own path. A personal goal can be reached. Romance should be a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take better care of yourself and your loved ones. Plan an inexpensive, fun-filled day. Exercise will do you good. An interesting idea will spark your imagination.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Take a close look at yourself, your life and where you see yourself heading this year. Lay out a plan, discuss it with someone you respect and get ready to forge ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Get together with people who lift you up, and avoid people who tend to bring you down. Having a positive attitude will help you accomplish your goals this year.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
If you want change, do something about it. Don’t fear stepping out of your comfort zone. Make personal changes that will help build confidence. Make love a priority.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Put your energy to good use. Doing something constructive will give you a sense of pride and encourage you to expand your awareness and circle of friends.
